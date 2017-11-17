The Noon Number: First-Strike Capabilities
A look at the Caps’ penchant for giving up the first goal of the game
14 - Games in which the Capitals have given up the first goal this season, out of 20 total, the most of any team in the NHL. As a comparison, last year the Caps ceded the game’s first goal just 24 times over the course of the entire season.
Incredibly, three of those goals have come in the first two minutes of the game, with goals at 1:26 (FLA, 10/21) and 1:00 (ARI, 11/6) of the opening frame... and Gabriel Landeskog’s snipe just 17 seconds in last night.
(h/t Ben Raby)
