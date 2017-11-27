The Noon Number: Goalie Not Required

A look at some recent goalieless success for the Caps

3 - Number of consecutive games in which the Capitals have scored an empty-net goal, picking up tallies against the Maple Leafs, Lightning and Senators. That’s the first time they’ve had an empty-netter in more than two straight games since the pre-Ovechkin era, way back in the spring of 2002 when they scored on an empty net against the Devils (3/29), the Islanders (3/30) and the Lightning (4/3).