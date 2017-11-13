The Noon Number: Holtbeast Returns
The Noon Number: Holtbeast Returns
A look at some stellar work by the Caps #1 netminder
.945 - Braden Holtby’s save percentage at even strength this season, a mark which leads all goalies (min 10 GP). Holtby has turned aside 308 of the 326 even-strength shots he’s faced; only Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has given up fewer goals at even strength than Holtby’s 18 (tied with three others for second-fewest).
Need an example of just how good Holtby has been at evens? Just observe this sequence from last night’s win over the Oilers:
This is 45 unedited seconds from the EDM-WSH game tonight. Holtby makes 10 minutes worth of saves. pic.twitter.com/aCUD9Sjt5T— InGoal Magazine (@InGoalMedia) November 13, 2017
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China