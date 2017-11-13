The Noon Number: Holtbeast Returns

A look at some stellar work by the Caps #1 netminder

.945 - Braden Holtby’s save percentage at even strength this season, a mark which leads all goalies (min 10 GP). Holtby has turned aside 308 of the 326 even-strength shots he’s faced; only Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck has given up fewer goals at even strength than Holtby’s 18 (tied with three others for second-fewest).

Need an example of just how good Holtby has been at evens? Just observe this sequence from last night’s win over the Oilers: