The Noon Number: Johnny Be Good

A look at the Caps’ top offensive defenseman

11 - Number of points earned by John Carlson in November, a span of 13 games (with one game remaining). That ties him for second among all NHL defensemen in scoring for the month, and his nine assists are tied for the second-highest assist total among blueliners, as well.

It also marks the second-best month in terms of offensive production of his career, trailing only the 12 points he put together in December 2014 (2-10-12, 13 GP). That’s not too surprising considering the fact that, over the course of his career, Carlson has put up his best point totals in November and December.