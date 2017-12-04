The Noon Number: Jonesin’ for a Win

The Noon Number: Jonesin’ for a Win

A look at tonight’s tough competition in net

0 - Number of goals given up by Martin Jones in starts against the Capitals in DC in his career, turning aside all 55 shots he’s faced in the two games. All told, Jones has faced the Caps four times in his career and is a perfect 4-0-0 in those games, posting the two shutouts in DC and an overall save percentage of .963.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories