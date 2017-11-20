The Noon Number: Keep the Home Fires Burning
A look at a recent surge in shots by the Caps at home
33.3 - The Capitals shots-per-game rate over their last four games at home, including a season-high 43 shots Saturday night against the Wild - one of four times the Caps have topped 40 shots this season, three of which have been home games.
The recent flurry of shots is somewhat out of character for the team, as they’ve struggled to generate shots (on or near the goal) for the majority of the season to date. The Caps currently rank fourth from the bottom of the League with just 29.3 shots per game, and are just marginally better at home overall with an average of 29.9.
