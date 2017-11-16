The Noon Number: Keeping a Good Altitude
.714 - The Capitals’ win percentage in Colorado since the beginning of the Alex Ovechkin era. The Caps have posted a 5-2 record in their seven visits to Denver since 2005, outscoring the Avs 25-17 over that span and putting up at least four goals in four of their five wins.
Since Barry Trotz took over behind the bench, the Caps are undefeated against the Avalanche, winning six straight overall since 2014; that streak snapped a four-game losing skid vs. Colorado dating back to the Bruce Boudreau era.
