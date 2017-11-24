The Noon Number: Lightning Strikes

A historical look at how the Caps have fared against today’s opponent

41 - The Capitals’ goal differential in games against the Lightning since the start of the 2005-06 season, outscoring Tampa Bay 225-184 over that span. All told, the two teams have clashed 65 times over the last 11 seasons, the Caps having dominated the series with a record of 41-15-9 against the Bolts.

Not surprisingly, Alex Ovechkin leads all Caps in points against the former Southeast Division foe, with 83 points (41G, 42A) in 64 games vs. Tampa; Nicklas Backstrom comes in at a distant second, with 55 points (11G, 44A).

The duo will get a chance to add to their respective totals this afternoon when the Lightning pay a post-Thanksgiving visit to DC.