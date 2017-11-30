The Noon Number: November Reign
A look at some better results at home this month
1.88 - The goals against-per-game rate for the Capitals at home in November, third-lowest in the League.
Through eight games at Capital One Arena this month, the Caps are 7-1-0, boasting the best home points percentage (.875) among teams playing in seven or more home games. They’ve outscored opponents 24-15 over that span (tied for second-best goal differential) - despite the fact that their home power play (19.4%) and PK (76.9%) were in the bottom half of the League in November.
A good deal of credit for this, of course, goes to the team’s goaltending and more specifically to Braden Holtby, who is responsible for six of the seven wins and posted a sparkling .937 save percentage and 1.97 GAA along the way.
