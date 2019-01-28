The Stars and Penguins make the exact same trade involving Jamie Oleksiak two seasons in a row
The defenseman was traded back to Dallas in an identical deal just over a year later
If the exact same trade happens twice, did the trade even happen at all?
That's the question the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins should be asking themselves this week. On Monday, the Penguins agreed to trade defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to the Stars in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick (belonging to the Minnesota Wild). Just over a year ago, the Stars agreed to trade Oleksiak to the Penguins for -- get this -- that exact same 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
So, yeah, that's pretty wild. This should put an end to the notion that there are no take-backsies when it comes to trades in professional sports.
Oleksiak will return to the Stars, who drafted him 14th overall back in 2011. The defenseman spent the first five-and-change seasons in Dallas before that trade to Pittsburgh in 2017. In 83 games with the Penguins, he scored eight goals and 17 assists while averaging 16:44 of TOI.
The 26-year-old defenseman earned the nickname "Big Rig" during his initial stint in Dallas thanks to his towering stature (6-foot-7 and 250 lbs.) and physical presence to the ice. Despite the fact that he wasn't exactly the return on investment you'd want from a mid-round first-rounder, his return to the Stars should be pretty well-received by fans, especially considering the team's need for defensive depth.
"Our blueline has been depleted by injury all season and acquiring Jamie will give us depth at defense," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release Monday. "We know him very well and we're excited to have him back in the fold."
Also excited about this deal is anyone who loves sports oddities. It's not quite the same as the several baseball players who were traded for themselves in "Player To Be Named Later" deals, but it's still wonderfully weird.
