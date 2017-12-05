The Stars And Predators Are So Hot Right Now - Who Wins When They Play Tonight?

The fans of hockey win, obviously. Looking at the matchup against two hot Central Division teams.

Both the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. That record matches the best in the West right now, tied with the Winnipeg Jets and only bested by the 8-2-0 record both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders have in their last 10 games.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Stars, they’ve managed only to keep pace with the top of their division with that recent stellar run of hockey. The backslide of the St. Louis Blues, and the middling results of the rest of the division, have helped them to gain ground in the standings. However, a big test of whether the Stars have finally really figured this hockey thing out comes tonight.

A win versus the Predators will go a long way towards establishing whether the Stars have really figured out their game this season. They haven’t had much success against their division, even with wins versus the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche last week. Dallas is currently just 4-6-0 against Central teams (up from 1-6-0 before those three wins, think about that for a second.) It’s trending in the right direction, but the only way the Stars will hope to make the playoffs is to continue getting points against their divisional foes.

In the midst of a stretch of 11 games in 19 days, the Stars are not practicing much between games currently. They sent Jason Dickinson back to the minors yesterday, indicating Antoine Roussel has gotten over the flu and will draw back into the lineup. Forward lines could look something like this:

Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Alexander Radulov

Mattias Janmark - Jason Spezza - Devin Shore

Antoine Roussel - Radek Faksa - Tyler Pitlick

Curtis McKenzie - Gemel Smith - Brett Ritchie

Esa Lindell - John Klingberg

Dan Hamhuis - Greg Pateryn

Stephen Johns - Julius Honka

Ben Bishop is the expected starter tonight.

The Predators, who will play the Stars on the second half of a back-to-back tonight after beating the Boston Bruins at home before traveling to Dallas, are crushing Central Division opponents so far this season. They’ve accumulated a 7-1-1 record against their divisional foes to date.

Outside of a player getting banged up last night, the Preds are likely to roll the same lineup as they used in their win:

Kevin Fiala - Kyle Turris - Craig Smith

Filip Forsberg - Calle Jarnkrok - Pontus Aberg

Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Viktor Arvidsson

Miikka Salomaki - Frederick Gaudreau - Austin Watson

Roman Josi - Mattias Ekholm

Alexei Emelin - P.K. Subban

Matt Irwin - Yannick Weber

Marcus Johansen, who is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, is unlikely to draw in tonight as he was out yesterday. Juuse Saros is the likely starter, with Pekka Rinne playing last night. The 22-year old goaltender has appeared in five games this season with the Predators, tallying a 1-3-0 record.