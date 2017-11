The Weakly Report: 11/12/17-11/18/17

The latest in NHL injury and suspension news.

Anaheim Ducks

November 12: Goaltender Ryan Miller is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Goaltender John Gibson is back after missing one game with a concussion.

November 15: Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Arizona Coyotes

No injury news for Arizona this week.

Boston Bruins

November 13: Left winger Kenny Agostino has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis. Left winger Peter Cehlarik has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

November 14: Right winger Anders Bjork is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 15: Right winger Anders Bjork has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Kenny Agostino has been reassigned to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.

November 16: Defenceman Torey Krug is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre David Krejci is back after missing 11 games with a back injury. Left winger Brad Marchand has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Buffalo Sabres

November 13: Right winger Justin Bailey is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

November 15: Defenceman Marco Scandella has been fined $5000 for slashing Pittsburgh’s Patric Hornqvist.

November 16: Defenceman Taylor Fedun has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Matt Tennyson has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

November 18: Left winger Evan Rodrigues is back after missing 19 games with a hand injury.

Calgary Flames

November 13: Defenceman Travis Hamonic is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

November 15: Goaltender Mike Smith is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Jon Gillies has been recalled from AHL Stockton on an emergency basis.

November 16: Goaltender Jon Gillies has been reassigned to AHL Stockton following an emergency recall.

November 17: Goaltender Mike Smith is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct against Detroit.

Carolina Hurricanes

November 12: Right winger Lee Stempniak has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte.

November 13: Right winger Lee Stempniak has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 16: Centre Marcus Kruger is day-to-day with the flu.

November 18: Centre Josh Jooris is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Centre Marcus Kruger is back after missing one game with the flu.

Chicago Blackhawks

No injury news for Chicago this week.

Colorado Avalanche

November 16: Centre Tyson Jost is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Tyson Barrie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Carl Soderberg is back after missing two games for personal reasons.

November 17: Left winger Vladislav Kamenev has been placed on injured reserve with a broken arm.

November 18: Defenceman Tyson Barrie is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

November 13: Centre Zac Dalpe has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 14: Centre Alexander Wennberg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 17: Centre Zac Dalpe is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars

November 13: Right winger Tyler Pitlick is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings

November 15: Forward Darren Helm is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Martin Frk is day-to-day with a groin injury. Right winger Justin Abdelkader is back after missing one game with a facial injury.

November 16: Right winger Luke Witkowski has been suspended ten games for returning to the ice to take part in an altercation against Calgary.

November 17: Forward Darren Helm is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Danny DeKeyser has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Edmonton Oilers

November 14: Forward Drake Caggiula is back after missing three games with a foot injury.

November 16: Left winger Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 18: Left winger Jujhar Khaira is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

November 13: Centre Derek MacKenzie is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Jared McCann has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 18: Centre Derek MacKenzie has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Centre Jared McCann is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

November 12: Left winger Adrian Kempe is back after missing one game with an illness.

Minnesota Wild

No injury news for Minnesota this week.

Montreal Canadiens

November 14: Centre Torrey Mitchell is day-to-day with an illness. Goaltender Al Montoya has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Right winger Artturi Lehkonen has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

November 16: Left winger Artturi Lehkonen has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

November 13: Left winger Scott Hartnell is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Yannick Weber is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 14: Defenceman Yannick Weber has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Scott Hartnell has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Nick Bonino is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

November 14: Defenceman Mirco Mueller has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

November 15: Defenceman Mirco Mueller has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured clavicle. Centre Michael McLeod is back after missing 17 games with a knee injury.

November 16: Centre Travis Zajac is back after missing 17 games with pectoral injuries.

New York Islanders

November 16: Left winger Anthony Beauvillier is back after missing one game with a leg injury.

November 18: Right winger Cal Clutterbuck is day-to-day with an illness.

New York Rangers

No injury news for the Rangers this week.

Ottawa Senators

November 12: Left winger Zack Smith has been sidelined indefinitely with a thumb injury.

November 13: Goaltender Marcus Hogberg is back after missing two games with a head and neck injury. Right winger Bobby Ryan is back after missing eight games with a broken finger. Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is back after missing five games with an illness. Left winger Zack Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

November 17: Defenceman Chris Wideman has been placed on injured reserve with an injured hamstring.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 16: Centre Nolan Patrick is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

November 18: Forward Jordan Weal is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 18: Defenceman Matt Hunwick is back after missing 15 games with a concussion.

San Jose Sharks

November 12: Right winger Timo Meier has been fined $2403.67 for roughing Vancouver’s Michael Del Zotto.

November 18: Forward Barclay Goodrow has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

St. Louis Blues

No injury news for St. Louis this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 12: Right winger Ryan Callahan is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

November 18: Centre Auston Matthews is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

No injury news for Vancouver this week.

Vegas Golden Knights

November 13: Defenceman Luca Sbisa is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 16: Defenceman Luca Sbisa has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 17: Goaltender Malcolm Subban is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals

November 12: Right winger Brett Connolly is back after missing seven games with a concussion.

November 14: Centre Tyler Graovac has been reassigned to AHL Hershey for long-term conditioning purposes. Defenceman Matt Niskanen is back after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury.

November 15: Defenceman Christian Djoos is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

November 16: Left winger Mathieu Perreault is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.