The Weakly Report: 11/19/17-11/25/17

The latest in NHL injury and suspension news.

Anaheim Ducks

November 19: Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

November 20: Defenceman Cam Fowler is back after missing 12 games with a knee injury. Goaltender Ryan Miller has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 24: Goaltender Ryan Miller is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

November 25: Winger Rickard Rakell is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

November 20: Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Michael Leighton has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

November 23: Goaltender Antti Raanta is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Marek Langhamer has been recalled from AHL Tuscon on an emergency basis.

Boston Bruins

November 22: Right winger Jordan Szwarz reassigned to AHL Providence following an emergency recall. Centre Ryan Spooner is back after missing 14 games with a right groin injury.

November 24: Defenceman Torey Krug is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

November 22: Centre Jacob Josefson is back after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury.

November 24: Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

November 19: Left winger Matthew Tkachuk is back after missing one game with a suspension.

November 25: Right winger Kris Versteeg is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

November 19: Centre Josh Jooris is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

November 22: Defenceman Michal Kempny is day-to-day with an illness.

November 23: Right winger John Hayden has been fined $2486.56 for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s JT Brown.

Colorado Avalanche

November 22: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is day-to-day with an illness.

Columbus Blue Jackets

No injury news for Columbus this week.

Dallas Stars

November 20: Goaltender Kari Lehtonen is day-to-day for personal reasons. Centre Martin Hanzal is day-to-day with a hand injury. Defenceman Marc Methot has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

November 24: Centre Martin Hanzal is back after missing two games with a hand injury. Goaltender Kari Lehtonen is back after missing two games for personal reasons.

Detroit Red Wings

November 19: Defenceman Danny DeKeyser is back after missing 17 games with an ankle injury.

November 25: Defenceman Trevor Daley is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

November 24: Defenceman Oscar Klefbom is day-to-day with the flu.

November 25: Left winger Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers

November 19: Right winger Radim Vrbata is day-to-day with a facial injury.

November 24: Defenceman Mark Pysyk is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 25: Centre Derek MacKenzie is back after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Radim Vrbata has been placed on injured reserve with a facial injury.

Los Angeles Kings

November 24: Right winger Marian Gaborik is back after missing 22 games with a knee injury.

Minnesota Wild

November 20: Forward Charlie Coyle is back after missing 16 games with a fractured right fibula. Left winger Zach Parise has been placed on injured reserve for back surgery.

Montreal Canadiens

November 24: Goaltender Carey Price is back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman David Schlemko has been reassigned to AHL Laval for conditioning purposes.

November 25: Defenceman David Schlemko has been recalled from his conditioning stint AHL Laval.

Nashville Predators

November 19: Left winger Austin Watson has been suspended two games for boarding on Colorado’s Dominic Toninato.

November 20: Left winger Pontus Aberg has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Milwaukee.

November 23: Left winger Austin Watson is back after missing two games with a suspension.

New Jersey Devils

November 22: Right winger Kyle Palmieri has been placed on injured reserve with a broken foot.

New York Islanders

November 22: Right winger Cal Clutterbuck is back after missing two games with an illness.

New York Rangers

No injury news for the Rangers this week.

Ottawa Senators

November 22: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

November 25: Left winger Zack Smith is back after missing six games with a thumb injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 19: Defenceman Radko Gudas has been suspended ten games for slashing Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 22: Centre Carter Rowney is back after missing 13 games with a hand injury.

San Jose Sharks

November 20: Left winger Melker Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

November 25: Left winger Magnus Paajarvi is day-to-day with a foot injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 22: Centre Cedric Paquette is back after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury.

November 24: Defenceman Jake Dotchin has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

November 25: Right winger Chris DiDomenico has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse for conditioning purposes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

No injury news for Toronto this week.

Vancouver Canucks

November 22: Right winger Derek Dorsett has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

November 24: Defenceman Christopher Tanev is back after missing seven games with a thumb injury. Defenceman Troy Stecher is back after missing 14 games with a leg injury. Defenceman Erik Gudbranson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

November 25: Left winger David Perron is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

November 24: Centre Tyler Graovac has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Hershey and is back after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury.

November 25: Defenceman Christian Djoos has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

November 19: Defenceman Toby Enstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 25: Defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined $3763.44 for butt-ending Anahiem’s Corey Perry.