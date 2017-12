The Weakly Report: 11/26/17-12/2/17

The latest in NHL injury and suspension news.

Anaheim Ducks

November 29: Defenceman Brandon Montour is day-to-day with an elbow injury.

December 1: Defenceman Brandon Montour is back after missing one game with an elbow injury. Right winger Ondrej Kase is back after missing 10 games with a concussion. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Mike Liambas has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

December 2: Forward Rickard Rakell has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

November 28: Defenceman Jakob Chychrun has been reassigned to AHL Tuscon for conditioning purposes.

November 29: Goaltender Antti Raanta has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 30: Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

December 2: Defenceman Jakob Chychrun has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Tuscon and is back after missing 28 games with a knee injury. Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

November 26: Right winger Peter Cehlarik has been sidelined indefinitely with a leg injury. Centre Ryan Spooner is day-to-day with a groin injury.

November 28: Centre David Krejci is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Jake DeBrusk is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 29: Centre Ryan Spooner is back after missing one game with a groin injury. Right winger David Backes is back after missing 12 games for colon surgery. Left winger Brad Marchand is back after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Peter Cehlarik has been placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.

December 2: Right winger Anders Bjork is back after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury. Centre David Krejci is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Left winger Jake DeBrusk has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

November 27: Centre Jacob Josefson has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

December 1: Defenceman Matt Tennyson is back after missing 11 games with a foot injury. Defenceman Zach Bogosian is back after missing 25 games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

November 28: Right winger Jaromir Jagr is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 29: Right winger Kris Versteeg has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 30: Right winger Jaromir Jagr is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

No injury news for Carolina this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

November 30: Right winger Jordin Tootoo is back after missing 24 games with an upper-body injury.

December 1: Goaltender Corey Crawford has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Colorado Avalanche

November 27: Left winger Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended four games for cross-checking Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

November 28: Defenceman Anton Lindholm is back after missing nine games with a broken jaw.

November 29: Left winger Colin Wilson is day-to-day with a hip/groin injury. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is back after missing three games with an illness.

Columbus Blue Jackets

November 28: Defenceman Ryan Murray is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Alexander Wennberg is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Gabriel Carlsson has been recalled from AHL Cleveland.

December 2: Defenceman Ryan Murray has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger Matt Calvert is back after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Markus Nutivaara is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars

November 30: Centre Martin Hanzal is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

December 2: Left winger Antoine Roussel is day-to-day with the flu. Centre Martin Hanzal has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

November 30: Defenceman Trevor Daley is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

December 2: Left winger Martin Frk is back after missing eight games with a groin injury.

Edmonton Oilers

November 26: Right winger Anton Slepyshev is back after missing eight games with a groin injury. Defenceman Oscar Klefbom is back after missing one game with the flu.

November 30: Goaltender Cam Talbot has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Adam Larsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Jujhar Khaira is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

December 1: Defenceman Adam Larsson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

November 27: Right winger Evgenii Dadonov has been sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

December 1: Right winger Radim Vrbata is back after missing five games with a facial injury.

December 2: Right winger Evgenii Dadonov has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Los Angeles Kings

November 28: Left winger Andy Andreoff has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

December 2: Left winger Austin Wagner is back after missing 27 games with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild

November 27: Defenceman Jared Spurgeon is day-to-day with an illness.

November 28: Defenceman Matt Dumba has been fined $5000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens

November 28: Defenceman Noah Juulsen is back after missing 25 games with a broken foot.

November 29: Defenceman David Schlemko is back after missing 25 games with a hand injury.

November 30: Centre Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Shea Weber has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

December 2: Defenceman Shea Weber is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

No injury news for Nashville this week.

New Jersey Devils

November 29: Left winger Marcus Johansson is back after missing 13 games with a concussion.

New York Islanders

November 28: Centre Casey Cizikas is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers

November 26: Centre Boo Nieves is day-to-day with a hip injury.

November 28: Centre Mika Zibanejad is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Boo Nieves is back after missing one game with a hip injury.

December 1: Defenceman Ryan McDonagh is back after missing four games with a strained abdominal muscle.

Ottawa Senators

No injury news for Ottawa this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 27: Defenceman Andrew MacDonald is back after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 28: Goaltender Matt Murray has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

December 1: Right winger Josh Archibald has been reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for conditioning purposes. Centre Evgeni Malkin is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

November 27: Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been recalled from AHL San Jose on an emergency basis.

November 28: Goaltender Martin Jones is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Melker Karlsson is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

December 1: Defenceman Tim Heed is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Joonas Donskoi is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

December 2: Left winger Barclay Goodrow is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Joonas Donskoi has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Tim Heed has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger Mikkel Boedker is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

St. Louis Blues

November 29: Centre Patrik Berglund is back after missing 23 games with a shoulder injury.

December 2: Left winger Magnus Paajarvi is back after missing three games with a foot injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 29: Left winger JT Brown is back after missing three games with an illness.

December 2: Defenceman Braydon Coburn is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

December 2: Centre Tyler Bozak is day-to-day with an illness.

Vancouver Canucks

November 26: Centre Brandon Sutter has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

November 27: Defenceman Erik Gudbranson has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

November 30: Right winger Derek Dorsett missed five games with a neck injury.

December 2: Defenceman Erik Gudbranson has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

November 28: Centre William Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 30: Defenceman Lucas Sbisa is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Left winger David Perron has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger William Carrier has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

December 1: Defenceman Deryk Engelland is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

November 30: Defenceman Christian Djoos is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

November 26: Goaltender Steve Mason is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 27: Goaltender Steve Mason has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.