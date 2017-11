The Weakly Report: 11/5/17-11/11/17

The latest in NHL injury and suspension news.

Anaheim Ducks

November 9: Right winger Jared Boll has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Right winger Ondrej Kase has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Goaltender John Gibson has been sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Arizona Coyotes

No injury news for Arizona this week.

Boston Bruins

November 5: Goaltender Zane McIntyre has been reassigned to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.

November 6: Left winger Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre David Krejci has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Goaltender Zane McIntyre has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

November 7: Goaltender Zane McIntyre has been reassigned to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.

November 8: Goaltender Anton Khudobin is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Right winger Noel Acciari is back after missing 13 games with a fractured finger. Left winger Brad Marchand is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Centre Austin Czarnik has been reassigned to AHL Providence following an emergency recall.

Buffalo Sabres

November 7: Right winger Justin Bailey has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Matt Tennyson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 10: Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Josh Gorges is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

November 5: Defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 7: Right winger Jaromir Jagr is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

November 9: Right winger Lee Stempniak has been reassigned to AHL Charlotte for conditioning purposes after missing 13 games with a hip injury.

November 10: Defenceman Brett Pesce is back after missing three games with a concussion.

Chicago Blackhawks

November 8: Defenceman Gustav Forsling is back after missing three games with a head injury.

Colorado Avalanche

November 5: Right winger Rocco Grimaldi is back after missing one game with an illness. Defenceman Anton Lindholm has been placed on injured reserve with a broken jaw.

November 9: Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 10: Defenceman Patrik Nemeth has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Centre Carl Soderberg is day-to-day with personal reasons. Left winger Colin Wilson is back after missing six games with a hip injury. Left winger Matt Nieto is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Centre JT Compher is back after missing six games with a thumb injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

November 5: Defenceman Gabriel Carlsson is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Cam Atkinson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 6: Left winger Matt Calvert has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 7: Right winger Cam Atkinson is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

November 9: Centre Zac Dalpe is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars

November 5: Right winger Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 6: Centre Martin Hanzal is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Centre Radek Faksa is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Right winger Tyler Pitlick is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 9: Defenceman Marc Methot is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Right winger Brett Ritchie is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Centre Radek Faksa is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Tyler Pitlick has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings

November 11: Right winger Justin Abdelkader is day-to-day with a facial injury.

Edmonton Oilers

November 5: Right winger Anton Slepyshev is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 8: Right winger Brian Ferlin is back after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.

November 9: Forward Drake Caggiula is day-to-day with a foot injury. Right winger Anton Slepyshev is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Right winger Anton Slepyshev has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Florida Panthers

November 10: Defenceman Mike Matheson is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

November 9: Left winger Adrian Kempe is day-to-day with an illness.

Minnesota Wild

November 5: Forward Landon Ferraro is back after missing five games with a hip injury.

November 8: Goaltender Alex Stalock is day-to-day for personal reasons. Goaltender Niklas Svedberg has been recalled from AHL Iowa on an emergency basis.

November 10: Goaltender Alex Stalock is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

Montreal Canadiens

November 5: Left winger Charles Hudon is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 7: Left winger Charles Hudon is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

November 9: Centre Jonathan Drouin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Shea Weber is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Goaltender Al Montoya is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Zachary Fucale has been recalled from AHL Laval on an emergency basis.

November 11: Goaltender Carey Price has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Jonathan Drouin is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Shea Weber is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Al Montoya has been sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Nashville Predators

November 7: Centre Kyle Turris is day-to-day with visa issues.

November 8: Centre Kyle Turris is back after missing one game with visa issues.

November 11: Left winger Pontus Aberg has been reassigned to AHL Milwaukee for conditioning purposes.

New Jersey Devils

November 5: Defenceman Steven Santini is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 7: Defenceman Steven Santini is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

November 9: Left winger Marcus Johansson has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion. Right winger Kyle Palmieri is back after missing six games with a foot injury.

New York Islanders

November 8: Left winger Nikolay Kulemin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 11: Left winger Anthony Beauvillier is day-to-day with a leg injury. Right winger Joshua Ho-Sang has been recalled from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. Defenceman Adam Pelech is back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

New York Rangers

November 11: Centre Boo Nieves is back after missing three games with an illness.

Ottawa Senators

November 10: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been placed on injured reserve with an illness. Goaltender Marcus Hogberg has been placed on injured reserve with a head and neck injury.

November 11: Left winger Zack Smith is day-to-day with a thumb injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 9: Defenceman Radko Gudas is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 7: Defenceman Justin Schultz is back after missing six games with a concussion.

San Jose Sharks

November 8: Defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is back after missing one game with a head injury.

November 9: Centre Rourke Chartier

St. Louis Blues

No injury news for St. Louis this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 8: Right winger Erik Condra is back after missing 16 games for back surgery.

November 9: Right winger Ryan Callahan is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 11: Right winger Ryan Callahan is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

November 7: Centre Frederik Gauthier is back after missing 16 games with an undisclosed injury.

November 8: Centre Auston Matthews is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

November 6: Centre Brendan Gaunce has been recalled from a conditioning stint with AHL Utica and is back after missing 13 games with a shoulder injury. Goaltender Anders Nilsson is day-to-day for personal reasons.

November 7: Winger Markus Granlund is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Anders Nilsson has been placed on injured reserve for personal reasons.

November 9: Defenceman Alexander Edler is back after missing 12 games with a sprained knee. Centre Markus Granlund is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Christopher Tanev has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 11: Right winger Loui Eriksson is back after missing 12 games with a sprained knee. Goaltender Anders Nilsson is back after missing three games for personal reasons.

Vegas Golden Knights

No injury news for Vegas this week.

Washington Capitals

No injury news for Washington this week.

Winnipeg Jets

November 6: Centre Adam Lowry is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.