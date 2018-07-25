These eight NHL teams are poised to either surprise or disappoint next season

With each new NHL season comes new surprises -- surprises in the box scores, the storylines, highlight reels and standings.

And while those surprises are often hard to predict -- if they weren't, they wouldn't be surprises -- there are often warning signs that become clearer with hindsight. But since it's the middle of summer and we're not patient enough to wait for hindsight to develop, let's take a crack at predicting which teams might surprise, for better and for worse, in the standings in the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Here's who might be poised for a pleasant ascension, and who might have to brace for disappointment.

Surprises

Florida Panthers

Last season: 96 points; 4th in Atlantic

Maybe it won't (or shouldn't) come as much of a surprise if the Panthers make the playoffs this upcoming season – after all, they missed the postseason by a single point in 2017-18. But Florida has been flirting with being a legit threat for a few years now, and this might be the season where the Panthers actually establish themselves for real. They've already got a solid core in place, and they added a few nice complementary pieces this offseason -- including Mike Hoffman, who is a dangerous offensive piece to add to that lineup, and KHL All-Star defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich. The Atlantic Division is extremely top-heavy, but the Panthers should be good enough to find their way into the Stanley Cup playoff picture.

St. Louis Blues

Last season: 94 points; 5th in Central

St. Louis is another one of those teams that finished on the wrong side of the playoff bubble last season. The Blues landed just one point behind the Avalanche and missed the postseason, but they've almost completely revamped their offensive attack this summer and have a lot of potential heading into next season. The additions of Ryan O'Reilly and Tyler Bozak should lead to significant improvement down the middle, and David Perron and Patrick Maroon are nice adds on the wing. They were very good defensively last year, and now their offense looks to be much improved. They should be a playoff team if their goaltending can hold it together.

Carolina Hurricanes

Last season: 83 points; 6th in the Metropolitan

If it seems like we've been here before, that's because we have. The Hurricanes have been known to "win" an offseason or two and then not deliver when it counts, but this year … well, it might be different. The Canes made a couple of major additions to their blue line with Dougie Hamilton -- one of the best young defensemen in the league -- and Calvin de Haan. They also added the talented Micheal Ferland, whose stock is on the rise heading into a contract year, and drafted a potentially elite offensive talent in Andrei Svechnikov. Like the Blues, they've got goaltending concerns but have a shot to jump the standings into the playoff picture this coming season.

Buffalo Sabres

Last season: 62 points; 8th in the Atlantic

Okay, hear me out. The Sabres are still a significant ways away from being legit, but they may have a fighting shot to climb out of the basement to a respectable finish in the standings this season -- if only because the Atlantic is a glass half-full of garbage. With Buffalo adding Rasmus Dahlin -- a potential generational talent – to their blue line, Carter Hutton in net, and complementary forward pieces such as Connor Sheary, the Sabres have a chance to take advantage of some weaker competition and punch their way up the standings, forcing someone else to wear the Eastern Conference dunce cap. (Let's be real, it's going to be the Senators.)

Disappointments

Vegas Golden Knights

Last season: 109 points; 1st in the Pacific

Honestly, this should be a given. Vegas rode Marc-Andre Fleury and inexplicable Black Magic all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last season, and it seems fair to expect somewhat of a drop-off -- a sophomore slump, if you will. The Golden Knights had a pretty decent offseason, including the signing of Paul Stastny. But can Fleury be as dominant? Can the misfits still play with the same chip on their shoulder a year removed from the expansion draft? Has the shine worn off the city's new sports toy? Will fans still bring the same energy? These are all questions worth pondering. The Golden Knights will still probably be good, but there's no way they can live up to the bar set in their inaugural campaign.

New Jersey Devils

Last season: 97 points; 5th in the Metropolitan

The Devils had a very nice bounce-back campaign last season, sneaking in the playoffs a year after finishing in the East's basement. But they were carried to the postseason, thanks to an MVP season from Taylor Hall, who nearly doubled every other player on the roster in point production. They've done nothing to improve their depth (or their roster in general) while losing some key role players. They've gotten worse while most of the East's other playoff hopefuls have improved or treaded water, so unless Hall has it in him to one-up himself, the Devils could be heading in the wrong direction.

Minnesota Wild

Last season: 101 points; 3rd in the Central

The Wild have made the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, but they've been eliminated in the first round in each of the past three. In a tough Central Division that appears to be turning into somewhat of a slugfest, the Wild are seemingly becoming less and less spectacular. At this point, it feels like they're a team that's almost bound to disappointment and mediocrity. They basically only improved their third defensive pairing this offseason, and it feels like they could be drifting backward toward the playoff bubble. If Devan Dubnyk falters, look out.

Boston Bruins

Last season: 112 points; 2nd in Atlantic

Please do not misconstrue this designation as a claim that the Bruins are going to have a bad season or a bad team. It's difficult to say that Boston is in line for disappointment when it arguably has one of the five best teams in the entire NHL. Unfortunately, the Bruins might have the third-best team in their own division, as the Lightning and Maple Leafs look like powerhouses heading into the 2018-19 season. The top of that division has become somewhat of an arms race, and the Bruins seem to have taken a step back depth-wise while the Lightning and Leafs have not. Someone's going to have to finish third in that race, and the Bruins are probably the most likely candidate. It might sting a little bit. But as they say, all you need to do is get into the playoff picture and anything can happen.



