This was possibly the worst goalie interference call of all time

These calls are usually close, but this one...this one was bad.

Goalie interference is one of the more frustrating calls in the NHL.

It’s largely subjective, rarely obvious and almost always infuriating to the team that has a goal wiped out.

In tonight’s first period, however, we saw what truly might be one of the worst goalie interference calls of all time.

Charlie McAvoy took a shot from the circle, with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron causing havoc in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The shot found its way in to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. However, the goal was initially taken off the board.

Take a look, via Chris:

I...interfer...what?????

The weirdest part was that it was, emphatically, called no goal immediately. It wasn’t a conference and then a wave off, wasn’t a half-hearted wave. The ref was certain it didn’t count.

Bruce Cassidy wisely challenged the call, and it was overturned after a review that took a lot longer than it needed to.

Ultimately, they got the call right, but man...not the finest moment for the men in stripes.