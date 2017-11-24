This week’s poll: Surprise!
This season, Senior Columnist Clark Brooks will take the pulse of Raw Charge nation with a weekly poll about current or future events and non-happenings, for the sake of accomplishing not much, probably.
Every season in every sport, surprising things happen all the time. It’s the elemental reason we follow sports at all; we want to see what happens.
What, in your opinion, is the biggest surprise from the Tampa Bay Lightning so far this season? I don’t think most people, even those who are extreme optimists, would have predicted the team’s record would be as good as it is right now. Or that rookie defenseman Mikhail Sergachev would adapt so well, so quickly to to the NHL. If you did, you’re reading this from a castle on your private island you paid for with Vegas winnings.
Vote on your choice from those offered in this week’s poll. Feel free to “write in” something not listed in the comments.
Also, please note that while me not using this column to make hacky Thanksgiving jokes qualifies as surprising, it’s not an eligible option.
(NOTE: All stats as of Wednesday, November 22 prior to the Chicago game)
-
