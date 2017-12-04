Three Stars of the Week: Week 9

Not too many positives to pick from this last week

For a short while between Friday and Sunday's games, Sens fans breathed a bit easier: the seemingly interminable losing streak had come to an end in exhilarating fashion. By about 7:30 eastern on Sunday, however, it felt like we were back to where were started.

To say it's been a trying few weeks would be an understatement, and this past week's 1-2 performance left us scrambling for players to recognize in the Three Stars of the Week. But hand out acknowledgement we must, so here it goes:

Three Stars of the Week:

Thomas Chabot only made it into two of the three games this week, but he did rack up three points in Friday's win over the Islanders. He followed that up with a career-high 22:21 in ice-time during Sunday's debacle and showed a lot of the skill that has Sens fans salivating over his potential. Ryan Dzingel potted two goals on Friday, including the game winner, and generally was one of the few brights spots up front this week. The Sens also (somehow!) had a positive shot differential when Dzingel was on the ice Sunday, which is really something else when you consider they were outshot 50-21. Any fans that stuck around for the third period of Sunday night. For those of you that watched Sunday's game all the way through, give yourselves a hand.

Trending up

Mark Stone had a couple of points in three games this week, and while he wasn't outstanding he was quietly good throughout. You have to feel for Stone: he's been the most consistent Sens player and he had to sit through his team just get absolutely waxed in his hometown in front of his parents. Zack Smith finally broke his goal scoring drought and has generally looked pretty good next to Matt Duchene. When Smith is getting the puck in stride and driving hard to the net, he can be a handful. Sens will need more of that from him if they're going to right this ship

Trending Down

The Sens' defense didn't exactly cover itself in glory this week, but the goalies posted a combined .898 SV% and allowed 12 goals in three games. This isn't all Craig Anderson or Mike Condon's fault by any stretch: the Sens gave up 118 shots in three games! That said, goaltending has been an issue all year and a sub .900 SV% just isn't gonna cut it. Matt Duchene only has 2 points in 11 games now, and hasn't exactly been driving the play when he's been on the ice. It's way too early to call this trade a bust, but the Sens are thin up front and they need more from Duchene. Erik Karlsson has not looked like himself, he hasn't collected a point in an eternity and might still be hurt. This whole section was depressing

Who to Watch For:

Some folks will say it's early to talk about this, but if the rest of the West Coast trip goes poorly and the Sens fall further out of the play-off picture I expect Pierre Dorion will be under a fair amount of pressure to do something to save the season. If the Sens go 0 fer this week, watch out.