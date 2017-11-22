Thunder fall to Red Star in special teams battle 4-2

Despite extended power play time, Markham Thunder’s Chinese losing streak extends to three.

Markham Thunder vs Kunlun Red Star 2-4

Despite a strong start and overall good game, a failure to capitalize on extended power play time and another weak third period were the Thunder’s undoing

As expected after her injury in Sunday’s game, Jenna McParland was scratched for this game. Surprisingly, so was goalie Liz Knox. The game sheet indicates that Jamie Miller, the Thunder’s somewhat mythical third goalie who hasn’t seen ice time in ages, was the backup for this game.

First period

The Thunder started out strong in the first, playing much faster than in either of their games against the Rays. They spent most of their time in the Red Star zone, allowing very little to get through the neutral zone much less as far as to Erica Howe in net.

Unfortunately, Karolina Urban (who complained about “questionable calls” this weekend in her recent piece for The Athletic) was called for two consecutive penalties. Markham killed off the first one (hooking) nicely, sending the puck out of the zone a number of times. Seconds after returning to the ice Urban was back in the box for a bodycheck. This time, it took Kunlun just under a minute to score.

In a fast sequence of shots and rebounds, Melanie Jue finally beat Howe with a quick shot over her shoulder.

Kunlun scores on the PP! @Jue612 with some sweet hand-eye. Bats her 4th goal of the season out of the air. @KunlunCWHL lead 1-0 over Thunder #CWHL #CWHLLive pic.twitter.com/HwGKUAjENl — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) November 22, 2017

The Thunder responded well, getting right back into the Kunlun zone and forcing Noora Räty to make a save. Red Star pressed back but it took less than two minutes for Markham to regroup. A play off the faceoff in the Kunlun zone caught Räty just a little too far forward — Kristen Richard’s shot found space between goalie and goal post to tie it up at 1.

.@ThunderCWHL ties it up at 1. @k_rich19 just turns and shoots catching Raty on the short side. @nBrown_17 and Delay pick up the assist. #CWHL #CWHLive pic.twitter.com/tDOJSiG7tJ — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) November 22, 2017

Rookie Megan Delay was given a secondary assist on the play, her first CWHL point.

The first Thunder power play came with less than three minutes left in the period when Jessica Wong was called for roughing. It was not their strongest showing, allowing a couple of shorthanded chances, however one scramble at the net sent the puck airborne and it was sheer luck that Räty kept it out of the net.

The period ended with some jostling in a corner that resulted in a roughing penalty to Markham’s Jessica Hartwick and a slashing call on Kunlun’s Stephanie Anderson.

Second period

Two minutes of 4 on 4 action is always great to watch, especially on Olympic sized ice, with extra room. The Red Star got a 2 on 1 opportunity and Jamie Lee Rattray got a great shot at the other end but no goals.

Devon Skeats was called for kneeing, but the next worrying moment for Red Star happened at even strength - Noora Räty came out of her net to settle the puck. The Kunlun player she was attempting to hold it for came in pursued by a Markham player. Instead of fully ringing it round behind her net and out of the way, Räty gave the puck a quick nudge away from trouble — Markham nearly had the puck before she was back in her net.

As the period approached the halfway mark the Thunder got themselves set up with some good, strong, organized time in the Kunlun zone. It looked like a power play — and seconds later it was a power play. Jessica Wong was called for a cross check. Before she was out of the box, Stephanie Anderson had her second slashing penalty of the game, giving Markham over 30 seconds at 5 on 3. They got another few seconds of 5 on 3 when Annina Rajahuhta went off for a high stick. Sadly, absolutely nothing came of it, and as the Thunder advantage continued, KRS eventually began to find ways to get the puck out.

One more Thunder power play ended in the same frustrating result, as the power play unit seemed to spend more time looking for the perfect shot than actually shooting. The best way to score on Räty seems to be to get her moving laterally, and Markham just wasn’t doing that at all this game.

Third period

The period started with a bit of back and forth action with Kunlun eventually spending more and more time in the Markham zone. An attempt to ease the pressure resulted in icing and Annina Rajahuhta made them pay. A battle at the net was accidentally prolonged by a Thunder defender, and in the confusion Rajahuhta put the puck past Howe.

Kunlun strike in the 3rd. @AnninaRajahuhta grabs the loss puck and put it passed Howe. @KunlunCWHLtake the 2-1 lead over Markham #CWHL #CWHLLive pic.twitter.com/a8BYQ3simz — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) November 22, 2017

In a reverse of the first period Markham continued to have trouble getting the puck out of their own zone for any length of time. A Kelli Stack penalty gave them the advantage again but Räty had no trouble holding them off.

Penalty trouble struck again when both Hartwick and Urban were called on the same play - Urban for holding and Hartwick for slashing the same player once she got loose from Urban. On the resulting 5 on three, Rajahuhta and Stack demonstrated exactly what a team needs to do to score on Räty — turns out it works just as well on other goalies. Rajahuhta got Howe down and out at one side of the net and the puck went to Stack on the other side where she made use of the open net.

A 5-on-3 PP goal for Kunlun. @AnninaRajahuhta throws it through the crease and @kstack16 is there to tuck in the reobund. @KunlunCWHL lead Markham 3-1 #CWHLLive #CWHL pic.twitter.com/exTvcPOZux — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) November 22, 2017

Somehow one goal cancelled out both penalties, which I found odd but maybe someone can explain it in the comments.

The Thunder got one back in a play that would probably have been a penalty in international play. With Urban and about three Kunlun players in the crease, Räty didn’t quite smother a shot from Rattray the puck was accidentally deflected in off of Red Star player Stephanie Anderson.

Some luck for @ThunderCWHL on that goal. Raty with the save and Anderson kicks it into the net. @ratt26 gets the credit for the goal. Kunlun lead 3-2 over Markham #CWHLLive #CWHL pic.twitter.com/kd382PP0eP — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) November 22, 2017

Another Markham penalty had me worried but it was probably their best kill of the night, with Kunlun unable to really get set up until all but 30 seconds were gone.

Howe was pulled with 90 seconds left, allowing Stack to get the empty net insurance goal. (Do we need to see it? No, we do not.)

There was one last Kunlun penalty (fourth of the game for Stephanie Anderson) that made for some 6 on 4 action but in the end the score stayed at 4-2, Markham’s first loss to the Red Star.

Notes

Attendance to this game was very low, the stands seemed empty, a huge contrast from any of the weekend games.

Red Star has a mascot! A pink and white dragon in a Kunlun jersey took to the ice before the game.

Another note on the Urban piece in the Athletic. She wonders how Olympic size ice is “allowed”. Rink 1 at Mastercard Centre, where Toronto plays the vast majority of their games and Rink A at Winsport Arena, which is the Calgary main rink, are both Olympic sized, so that’s 2 out of 5 CWHL North American teams. Olympic size ice should not be this massive adjustment for CWHL players.

There was another goal post issue in the second period. The ice crew seemed more prepared this time, and a drill was brought out to reestablish the hole for the post. Seemed the complete opposite issue of the Vanke game.

Three stars

3. Kristen Richards, Markham Thunder (1G 2PIM)

2. Melanie Jue, Kunlun Red Star (1G)

1. Annina Rajahuhta, Kunlun Red Star (1G, 2 A)

We’ll update this post with the Toronto vs Vanke game sometime after it ends but 6:30 am on a weekday runs into work issues for both your recappers.