Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Avalanche Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps wrap up their mini road trip w/ a swing through Denver, the blueline takes another hit and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Caps’ legend Dennis Maruk chats with our own Stephen Pepper on a very special episode of Japers’ Rink Radio. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit with the Avs from Vogs, Peerless, Denver Post, and be sure to visit our SB Nation pals over at Mile High Hockey for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Hear from the boys - and the coach - as they prep for Colorado. [Caps video (Caps 365, Chorney, Trotz)]
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s loss in Nashville. [Rink Rank, Dump ‘n Chase, RMNB]
- As the wounded get healthy, the competition for roster spots and playing time heats up once more. [NoVa Caps]
- Of course, it’s not all good news on the health front - just as Matt Niskanen returns, Christian Djoos is out at least one game with an injury. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Chandler Stephenson has officially crossed the ten-game mark - and he’s earned every one of them. [WaPo]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Josh Green, and happy 68th to Dave Forbes.
