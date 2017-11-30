Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kings Game Day
Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kings Game Day
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Kings stop in for some DC hospitality, Djoos may draw in, Ness heads to Hershey and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight's clash with the Kings from Vogs (plus game notes), NHL.com, AP, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to swing by our SB Nation pals at Jewels from the Crown.
- Traffic advisory - the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is tonight with its attendant road closures. [Caps Today]
- The Caps have been off for a few days so John Walton and Mike Vogel bring us up to date on the long homestand ahead... [Monumental (video)]
- ... and Barry Svrluga would like the real Caps team to please stand up. [WaPo]
- Defenseman Aaron Ness has cleared waivers and is now on loan to the Hershey Bears... [Bears Media]
- ... which means Christian Djoos might be returning to the lineup. [WaPo]
- The lads from L.A. apparently look forward to their visit to DC (the city) each year. [LA Kings Insider (and again)]
- Trading Philipp Grubauer; a cautionary tale. [NBCSW]
- Nathan Walker apparently goes by “Stormy”, and he’s been sailing in a rough chop for a little while now. [LWoH, NoVa Caps]
- John Carlson is a pending free agent this summer, and word on the street is that he and the Caps have not begun contract talks. That’s alright, right? [TFP]
- Awwww Part One... heart-melting pics from the Caps’ visit to MedStar Georgetown. [Washingtonian]
- Awwww Part Two... heart-melting video from the Caps Canine Calendar photoshoot. [WJLA]
- Finally, happy (almost) 20th birthday, MCI Center! With a super sky point for Abe Pollin. [Arena Digest]
