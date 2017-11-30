Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum
Thursday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum
Who falls in and out of a playoff spot? Vote in our polls!
With the Florida Panthers getting a nice little break until Friday night’s home game against the San Jose Sharks, I thought we’d do something a little different today, thanks to a suggestion from merlin94.
If a team is in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving, they usually end up making the postseason. However, it’s not always a lock, so teams do fall out, while others out of the picture make late season runs to get in.
Using every team’s points percentage, instead of actual points (this evens out games in hand) on Thanksgiving Day, let’s vote on one team from each conference that was in a playoff spot that you think will not end up making the playoffs and one team from each conference that was out of a playoff spot that you think will make it in at the end. Chime with your rationale in the comment section if you’d like.
Eastern Conference Playoff Teams on Thanksgiving (by points percentage)
Eastern Conference Non-Playoff Teams on Thanksgiving (by points percentage)
Western Conference Playoff Teams on Thanksgiving (by points percentage)
Western Conference Non-Playoff Teams on Thanksgiving (by points percentage)
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...