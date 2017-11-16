Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price’s health should be a priority
Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price’s health should be a priority
Here are your daily links, including how the Habs are handling Carey Price’s latest injury, the struggling fourth line, new expansion possibilities, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- His latest injury may not be the same one that devastated the Habs in 2015-16, but Carey Price isn’t getting any younger, and he may need to work more closely with the organization regarding his health in the future, writes Elliotte Friedman. [31 Thoughts]
- Réne Bourque has high hopes for Habs prospect Lukas Vejdemo. [Twitter]
- Angela Price revealed on Instagram that their daughter assumes anyone in goalie equipment is Carey Price. [Twitter]
- Bob McKenzie suggested that Marc Bergevin may be talking trades again. [TSN 690]
- Montreal’s only ‘fourth-line’ goals have come from players who belong in the top-nine, which reveals the sad state of the Canadiens’ forward depth. [Montreal Gazette]
- After being picked up on waivers, Antti Niemi is looking forward to bouncing back with the Habs. [Sportsnet]
- Brendan Gallagher is exploring all options to help the Habs score:
@BGALLY17 @CanadiensMTL son wanted new stick happened be Gallagher Warrior stick , next game he had his first ever hat-trick and short handed goal got player of game— J. D (@dekk_dpo) November 16, 2017
Can I borrow it? https://t.co/ECjmJfOzjp— Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) November 16, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- Harrison Browne, North America’s first transgender pro athlete, has had to make sacrifices for the sport he loves. [TSN (Video)]
- The fifth goalie to defend the Vegas net this season, nineteen-year-old Dylan Ferguson admits to being a little bit star-struck by Connor McDavid. [Sportsnet]
- According to the rulebook, Detroit’s Luke Witkowski is facing a ten-game suspension after coming back onto the ice to fight Matthew Tkachuk in Wednesday’s game against the Flames. [Twitter | Video]
- Two NHL teams in Texas? Apparently the idea isn’t so crazy after all.
NHL team in Houston? Sources confirmed to @KatieJStrang that the league met with the Rockets owner. Story is https://t.co/ESStQmOhek— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 16, 2017
