Thursday Habs Headlines: Carey Price’s health should be a priority

Here are your daily links, including how the Habs are handling Carey Price’s latest injury, the struggling fourth line, new expansion possibilities, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • His latest injury may not be the same one that devastated the Habs in 2015-16, but Carey Price isn’t getting any younger, and he may need to work more closely with the organization regarding his health in the future, writes Elliotte Friedman. [31 Thoughts]
  • Réne Bourque has high hopes for Habs prospect Lukas Vejdemo. [Twitter]
  • Angela Price revealed on Instagram that their daughter assumes anyone in goalie equipment is Carey Price. [Twitter]
  • Bob McKenzie suggested that Marc Bergevin may be talking trades again. [TSN 690]
  • Montreal’s only ‘fourth-line’ goals have come from players who belong in the top-nine, which reveals the sad state of the Canadiens’ forward depth. [Montreal Gazette]
  • After being picked up on waivers, Antti Niemi is looking forward to bouncing back with the Habs. [Sportsnet]
  • Brendan Gallagher is exploring all options to help the Habs score:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Harrison Browne, North America’s first transgender pro athlete, has had to make sacrifices for the sport he loves. [TSN (Video)]
  • The fifth goalie to defend the Vegas net this season, nineteen-year-old Dylan Ferguson admits to being a little bit star-struck by Connor McDavid. [Sportsnet]
  • According to the rulebook, Detroit’s Luke Witkowski is facing a ten-game suspension after coming back onto the ice to fight Matthew Tkachuk in Wednesday’s game against the Flames. [Twitter | Video]
  • Two NHL teams in Texas? Apparently the idea isn’t so crazy after all.
