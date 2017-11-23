Thursday Habs Headlines: Shea Weber elevating the play of his defence partners
Thursday Habs Headlines: Shea Weber elevating the play of his defence partners
Here are your daily links, including Shea Weber’s positive impact on his teammates, former Habs reflect on their time in Montreal, evaluating the season so far, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Shea Weber’s solid play this season has been elevating his defence partners, especially the surprising rookie Victor Mete. [Montreal Gazette]
- Even with bright spots through the first quarter of the season, the Habs’ rough start does not bode well for the rest of 2017-18. [Sportsnet]
- How safe is Marc Bergevin’s job? [TSN (Video)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- P.K. Subban is happy in Nashville, but he still wonders how he ended up with the Predators. [The Athletic]
- Even though he notched an assist against his former team on Tuesday, Alexander Radulov mentioned again how he would’ve liked to stay in Montreal. [TSN]
- Linus Ullmark likes to have fun designing his mask. [InGoal Magazine]
- Ken Hitchcock would prefer more transparency regarding injuries in the NHL. [TSN]
- The Buffalo Sabres unveiled their sick new Winter Classic sweaters on Wednesday.
Our #WinterClassic jersey pic.twitter.com/eoAw5JQ9Po— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 22, 2017
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019