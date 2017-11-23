Thursday Habs Headlines: Shea Weber elevating the play of his defence partners

Here are your daily links, including Shea Weber’s positive impact on his teammates, former Habs reflect on their time in Montreal, evaluating the season so far, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Shea Weber’s solid play this season has been elevating his defence partners, especially the surprising rookie Victor Mete. [Montreal Gazette]

Even with bright spots through the first quarter of the season, the Habs’ rough start does not bode well for the rest of 2017-18. [Sportsnet]

How safe is Marc Bergevin’s job? [TSN (Video)]

Around the league and elsewhere