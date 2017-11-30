Thursday Habs Headlines: Will Victor Mete be playing at the World Juniors?

Here are your daily links, including a look at whether the Habs may loan Victor Mete to Canada’s U20 team, Max Pacioretty’s charitable activities, and more.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • It looks as though the Habs may consider loaning Victor Mete to Hockey Canada for the World Juniors. [TSN]
  • The Canadiens honoured Hall of Fame inductee Mark Recchi before Wednesday night’s game against the Senators. [Twitter]
  • Since being treated at Montreal General Hospital in 2011, Max Pacioretty has been dedicated to raising money to help further improve their facilities. [MGH Foundation]
  • Despite being traded to the Kings last week, Torrey Mitchell had some extra time to sit down for an interview while waiting for his visa paperwork to go through. [Athlétique]
  • In his second year at St. Cloud State, Ryan Poehling is continuing to improve his game. [College Hockey News]
  • What do the Habs look like without Shea Weber in the lineup? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Carey Price has looked excellent since his return from injury, but where do the Canadiens go from here? [Sporting News]
  • Former Hab Brandon Prust recently announced that he has rejoined the London Knights of the OHL, this time as a coach. [Twitter]
  • Zach Fucale has been officially sent to Brampton, but not for long.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia Flyers after their ninth straight loss. [Sportsnet]
  • Wednesday boasted more activity than usual on NHL waivers. [TSN]
  • Sportsnet’s post of best photos from the past month is quite the collection. [Sportsnet]
  • Drew Doughty recently shared how he plans to handle contract talks leading up to his free agent eligibility in the summer of 2019. [Sportsnet]
  • Even Sidney Crosby can admit that it would be very difficult for the Penguins to win a third Stanley Cup in a row. [CBC News]
