Thursday Habs Headlines: Will Victor Mete be playing at the World Juniors?
Here are your daily links, including a look at whether the Habs may loan Victor Mete to Canada’s U20 team, Max Pacioretty’s charitable activities, and more.
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- It looks as though the Habs may consider loaning Victor Mete to Hockey Canada for the World Juniors. [TSN]
- The Canadiens honoured Hall of Fame inductee Mark Recchi before Wednesday night’s game against the Senators. [Twitter]
- Since being treated at Montreal General Hospital in 2011, Max Pacioretty has been dedicated to raising money to help further improve their facilities. [MGH Foundation]
- Despite being traded to the Kings last week, Torrey Mitchell had some extra time to sit down for an interview while waiting for his visa paperwork to go through. [Athlétique]
- In his second year at St. Cloud State, Ryan Poehling is continuing to improve his game. [College Hockey News]
- What do the Habs look like without Shea Weber in the lineup? [Montreal Gazette]
- Carey Price has looked excellent since his return from injury, but where do the Canadiens go from here? [Sporting News]
- Former Hab Brandon Prust recently announced that he has rejoined the London Knights of the OHL, this time as a coach. [Twitter]
- Zach Fucale has been officially sent to Brampton, but not for long.
The Laval Rocket have officially sent Zach Fucale to the ECHL’s Brampton Beast. @raphdoucet says he will play 2 games and then go back to the AHL. #Habs— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 30, 2017
Around the league and elsewhere
- Things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia Flyers after their ninth straight loss. [Sportsnet]
- Wednesday boasted more activity than usual on NHL waivers. [TSN]
- Sportsnet’s post of best photos from the past month is quite the collection. [Sportsnet]
- Drew Doughty recently shared how he plans to handle contract talks leading up to his free agent eligibility in the summer of 2019. [Sportsnet]
- Even Sidney Crosby can admit that it would be very difficult for the Penguins to win a third Stanley Cup in a row. [CBC News]
