Thursday Morning Fly By: If you think about it, do goals even exist?

*Who among you is ready for Steve Mason to shut out this team? I know I am baby! The Flyers are back tonight, all the way up in the ‘peg, and here’s hoping they score >1 hockey goals. But ahead of that game, let’s look at what we learned from the last one. [BSH]

*This game is as close to a homecoming as Nolan Patrick is going to get, so here’s hoping the kid is ready to go for tonight’s game. [TSN]

*Danick Martel seems to be doing one thing really well, and that’s scoring goals. The Flyers could use some of that. So why not give it a try? [Philly.com]

*The Flyers may not have scored a single goddamned goal Tuesday night, but how’d the forward lines look? Sometimes we can find promise in underlying numbers and whatnot. [BSH]

*Sam Morin is back! This is excellent news. One assumes we’ll need him at some point. [Sons of Penn]

*We are going to see some pretty nice looking jerseys for the outdoor games this year. [SB Nation]

*So ex-tough guy John Scott is trying out an acting career. That’s pretty fun. [Associated Press]

*And finally, turns out being told that you’ve made the roster is not the best news a hockey player can get. [Yahoo Sports]