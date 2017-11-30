Thursday Morning Fly By: We needed this little break

Today's open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes...

*Okay so before we get into the real meaty stuff, here are ten things to learn from what was absolutely the worst effort we’ve seen all season. Also, puppies. [BSH]

*Yesterday afternoon, Danick Martel was sent back down to the Phantoms. Some assume that this is because the Phantoms play twice between now and Saturday and that Martel will be back for Saturday’s game. Guess we’ll see! [NBC Sports Philly]

*Right. On to what we all want to talk about, probably. Ron Hextall made some comments after Tuesday’s game that are, of course, getting quite a bit of attention. First, he thinks the Flyers are still a playoff team. [Courier-Post]

*He thinks the team has played well during this losing streak. Up until last night, he is generally correct about this! [ProHockeyTalk]

*Fans called for Hakstol’s head on Tuesday night but the GM stood by his coach throughout his post-game comments. Charlie highlighted this well in his most recent observations: “That's the primary takeaway here for me: Hextall isn't ready to make a coaching change, or shake up the roster dramatically … at least not yet.” [The Athletic]

*Ron’s comments seemed to indicate that he doesn’t feel that the coach should shoulder all the blame for this team’s under-performance since he was hired. [Philly.com]

*Also something to note from Charlie’s article is the quote from Hextall about playing “too many” kids on defense. But for christ’s sake, even Sammy thinks it’s time to just throw the kids in and see what happens. [Philly.com]

*The 9th loss in a row spurred a lot of national conversation about the Flyers Wednesday morning. Pierre McGuire was on NHL Network Radio vehemently defending Dave Hakstol as a coach. The hosts of the morning show seemed to blame the Flyers’ goaltending which is...curious. What’s even more curious is that they weren’t the only ones to bring it up. [Sportsnet]

*Anyhoo, Kate took some great photos from the Sharks game. Let’s enjoy those. They’re good. [BSH]