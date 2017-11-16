Thursday Morning Hot Links: Blues Warning

Good morning, Links are ready to serve.

Chris has some injury updates including some positive news regarding Andrej Sekera. He’s going to give us a lot more flexibility on the blue line. (Oilers Nation)

The 31 thoughts are up and out. Apparenlty Montreal is tryign to run another star player out of town. See, we’re not the only team that does this. (Sportsnet)

Eventually Houston is getting an NHL team. The league is looking into it with the Houston Rockets owner. I think it’s a great idea to have the 4th largest US city have a team and I’m looking forward to it happening. (The Athletic, no paywall)

Lowetide digs into Mike Cammalleri and how he’ll fit in with the Oilers. We wanted to have our own piece covering this, but I haven’t seen him play in four years and would just be reading you a stat-sheet. May as well link someone with more astute analysis. (Lowetide)

If you wanted to confirm your bias that the Oilers have the best talent under age 25, here you go. (TSN)

That’s all for now. Oilers take on the Blues tonight and I’m expecting another win. Check back for a preview, game thread, and recap.