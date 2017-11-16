Thursday Morning Hot Links: Blues Warning
Thursday Morning Hot Links: Blues Warning
Good morning, Links are ready to serve.
Chris has some injury updates including some positive news regarding Andrej Sekera. He’s going to give us a lot more flexibility on the blue line. (Oilers Nation)
The 31 thoughts are up and out. Apparenlty Montreal is tryign to run another star player out of town. See, we’re not the only team that does this. (Sportsnet)
Eventually Houston is getting an NHL team. The league is looking into it with the Houston Rockets owner. I think it’s a great idea to have the 4th largest US city have a team and I’m looking forward to it happening. (The Athletic, no paywall)
Lowetide digs into Mike Cammalleri and how he’ll fit in with the Oilers. We wanted to have our own piece covering this, but I haven’t seen him play in four years and would just be reading you a stat-sheet. May as well link someone with more astute analysis. (Lowetide)
If you wanted to confirm your bias that the Oilers have the best talent under age 25, here you go. (TSN)
That’s all for now. Oilers take on the Blues tonight and I’m expecting another win. Check back for a preview, game thread, and recap.
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...