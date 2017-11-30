Thursday Morning Hot Links: Concern

Leafs in town tonight, will Cam Talbot be good to go?

Lots going on today. Grab a fork. Hotlinks are served.

Cam Talbot sat out of practice yesterday with an upper body image. I'm a little concerned.

How much value did the Oilers lose by letting Matt Hendricks walk to Winnipeg? (Chris Nichols)

Could Peter Chiarelli target Ian Cole? Sure. Could the Penguins target Kris Russell and Milan Lucic? (Oilers Rig)

The Oilers shouldn't trade RNH. This is a massive understatement. Anything they get back won't amount to half of what they're giving up. (Oilers Nation)

Leafs at Oilers tonight. Stick with us for full coverage, ya heard?