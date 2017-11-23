Thursday Morning Hot Links: Weekly Video

Good morning, I really enjoyed that win last night. Goals from all four lines, acceptable goaltending, and a pleasant twitter feed afterwards.

Eliotte Friedman spent a lot of time on the Oilers in his 31 thoughts. He also talked about esports and again mentioned that the cap is probably going way up. (Sportsnet)

Craig Button went on TSN and ripped Chiarelli. Remember, I do these links the night before so most of this content is without the context that the Oilers didn’t quit on the team last night. (Edmonton Journal)

Even with the win last night, how long is it before we officially call this season a write-off? (CBC)

Jonathan Willis discusses whether or not the poor start to the season should be heating up McLellan’s seat. (The Athletic)

I wrote about the Oilers front office, that should be on the front page of this site at about 9am so if you’re up earlier than that, just wait a bit. (Copper&Blue)

Finally, our weekly video. Say what you want about MacTavish, but him ripping the tongue off of Harvey the Hound is funny no matter how you look at it.

That’s all for now.