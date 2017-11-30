Thursday’s Coyotes Tracks - Campbell Recalled

With Niklas Hjalmarsson day to the day the Coyotes have recalled Andrew Campbell, Evander Kane is on the trade market, and Coyotes 50/50 will be available to people at home.

Coyotes News

Coyotes recall Campbell in wake of Hjalmarsson's injury | FOX Sports

Hjalmarsson described as 'day-to-day' after suffering upper-body injury

The Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes are mirror images of NHL misery - SBNation.com

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Coyotes and Sabres are struggling real bad.

The East

Is Frank Vatrano any good? - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Sniper, AHL superstar, healthy scratch. What exactly is this guy?

Recap: A solid team effort and some timely saves get Rask, Bruins a win over Tampa - Stanley Cup of Chowder

This game had it all: domination by the Bruins, big saves, scary play by the Bruins...you know, a regular game.

Contenders should jump on Sabres’ offer to trade Evander Kane – ProHockeyTalk

Kane could be a difference-maker, so why wait?

Anders Bjork close to a return? - Stanley Cup of Chowder

Bruce Cassidy sheds some light on the return of one of the B’s young guns.

Daniel Carr recalled by the Montreal Canadiens - Eyes On The Prize

One of the AHL’s top goal-scorers will join the Habs in Detroit.

The West

Colorado Avalanche Win a Nail-biter in Overtime - Mile High Hockey

The Avs pull out a 3-2 OT win at home against the Winnipeg Jets

Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to 4-year extension - Knights On Ice

In establishing a core in Vegas, the defenseman will be around for the foreseeable future.

Minnesota Wild GM says team has been “incredibly disappointing” – ProHockeyTalk

Wild GM puts his team on blast after embarrassing loss Monday.

Ducks @ Blues RECAP: Back in the Win Column - Anaheim Calling

Anaheim managed not blow a three goal lead with under four minutes to play

Final Howl

Coyotes 50/50 Raffle tickets now available online for TV audience | FOX Sports

Fans can purchase tickets online for each remaining home game