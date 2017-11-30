Thursday’s Coyotes Tracks - Campbell Recalled
With Niklas Hjalmarsson day to the day the Coyotes have recalled Andrew Campbell, Evander Kane is on the trade market, and Coyotes 50/50 will be available to people at home.
Coyotes News
Coyotes recall Campbell in wake of Hjalmarsson's injury | FOX Sports
Hjalmarsson described as 'day-to-day' after suffering upper-body injury
The Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes are mirror images of NHL misery - SBNation.com
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Coyotes and Sabres are struggling real bad.
The East
Is Frank Vatrano any good? - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Sniper, AHL superstar, healthy scratch. What exactly is this guy?
Recap: A solid team effort and some timely saves get Rask, Bruins a win over Tampa - Stanley Cup of Chowder
This game had it all: domination by the Bruins, big saves, scary play by the Bruins...you know, a regular game.
Contenders should jump on Sabres’ offer to trade Evander Kane – ProHockeyTalk
Kane could be a difference-maker, so why wait?
Anders Bjork close to a return? - Stanley Cup of Chowder
Bruce Cassidy sheds some light on the return of one of the B’s young guns.
Daniel Carr recalled by the Montreal Canadiens - Eyes On The Prize
One of the AHL’s top goal-scorers will join the Habs in Detroit.
The West
Colorado Avalanche Win a Nail-biter in Overtime - Mile High Hockey
The Avs pull out a 3-2 OT win at home against the Winnipeg Jets
Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to 4-year extension - Knights On Ice
In establishing a core in Vegas, the defenseman will be around for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota Wild GM says team has been “incredibly disappointing” – ProHockeyTalk
Wild GM puts his team on blast after embarrassing loss Monday.
Ducks @ Blues RECAP: Back in the Win Column - Anaheim Calling
Anaheim managed not blow a three goal lead with under four minutes to play
Final Howl
Coyotes 50/50 Raffle tickets now available online for TV audience | FOX Sports
Fans can purchase tickets online for each remaining home game
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...