Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Food and Friends

Come one, come all to a Preds/Titans combined watch party at Prince’s Hot Chicken South tonight!

Nashville Predators News

Our own Kevin Harris/Hairless is hosting a Preds/Titans combined watch party tonight at Prince’s Hot Chicken South and if you’re reading this, YOU are invited! He says he will be there around 6:50 wearing a blue old-logo Preds hat and bright yellow Preds sweatshirt, and the address is 5814 Nolensville Pike. Should be a lot of fun, even though I won’t be able to make it.

Sights and Sounds: Preds Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night | NHL.com

In case you missed it....or in case you like Subban in cowboy hats, or bawling your eyes out to pictures and videos of Captain Handsome with cute little kids who are also cancer survivors. Awesome and heartwarming stuff!

The Little Things: Kyle Turris Makes The World Go ‘Round | On the Forecheck

Our own Corey Adams provides takes on some of his observations from the last several days in Predland.

Central Division Roundup

Blackhawks bounce back with 6-3 win over Rangers | Chicago Tribune

Central Division team beats a Metropolitan team 6-3 on NBCSN in a game that includes a period where 7 (non-ENG) goals were scored? Ugh, PREDS DID IT.

Avalanche newcomers Samuel Girard and Vladislav Kamenev both in mix | The Denver Post

Big things for our prodigal sons, as Girard is on the top pairing with Erik Johnson as of now, and Kamenev is centering Andrighetto and Yakupov.

Postgame: Wild's second periods need work, but all else is thriving | StarTribune.com

So we should be able to score 4 goals in the second period again tomorrow night, right?

Yeo steamed, says Blues 'were no good' in 7-4 loss | St. Louis Blues | stltoday.com

HEYYY, YOU SUCK!

Around the Hockeyverse

Sources: NHL and Rockets owner meet to talk NHL’s viability in Houston – The Athletic

An NHL team in Houston would make realignment super easy (a.k.a. none would be necessary, just put them in the Central division), but other than that I kind of shrug at this news.

Must See: Brawl erupts between Flames and Wings - Video - TSN

Heeeeeyyy....guys.....heeeeyyyy.....don't do that.

31 Thoughts: Are Carey Price and the Canadiens on the same page? | Sportsnet

Carey Price is hurt again, the Ducks might be interesting in Galchenyuk now, and the Blues might be feeling the pressure to respond to Nashville's acquisition of Kyle Turris with a big top six center acquisition of their own in this week's 31 Thoughts.