Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Happy Turkey Day, America

I’m thankful for Pekka Rinne, Kyle Turris, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, PK Subban, Viktor Arvidsson, cute puppies, ugly wins.....how about you?

At 20-Game Mark, Preds Like Where They Are, Where They're Headed | NHL.com

With all components of the FiTS line scoring about a point per game since the acquisition of Turris, it's hard to not like the offensive capability of this squad moving forward. There's certainly room for improvement, but I'm sure 30 other NHL teams would say the same.

Thanksgiving in the NHL: One thing the top 10 teams should be thankful for | CBSSports.com

I've never believed in clickbait, so I'll just go ahead that Preds fans should definitely be more thankful for Poile than for the Avs. Acquiring Turris was no accident. The Mad Master Magician Davey P made it happen.

Canadiens limp in to visit Predators (Nov 22, 2017) | FOX Sports

Some love for Fiala here, but the big takeaway for me: the Habs have allowed two goals in less than a minute 9 times in their 22 games thus far. Yikes.

Nashville Predators 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (SO): Turris’ Shootout Winner Saves The Day | On the Forecheck

Our handsome heroes make pumpkin pie out of pumpkin guts and pull a win out of their fruitcakes.

Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith: 'I want to play till I'm 45' | Chicago Sun-Times

And I want to get paid to eat cake for a living, but you know what they say about wanting in one hand and spitting in the other....

This is the Avalanche rebuild you have been waiting for | BSN Denver

Whatever you say, Obi-Wan.

Tarasenko KOs Oilers with his stick and his fists | St. Louis Blues

Better pull yer boots on extra taht when yer playin' tha Blooz!

High grades for Jets in first quarter: yet room for improvement | Winnipeg Sun

Kinda like the Preds eh?

Acknowledging and analyzing the NHL’s top 5 defensive pairings | Sportsnet.ca

After JOFA was named one of the top 5 best lines in the NHL thus far this season, Dalek Holm and Roman Josi get some love from the analytics folks at Sportsnet, led by Andrew Berkshire.

31 Thoughts: NHL about to join the booming eSports party - Sportsnet.ca

Olympic team scouting, Coyotes captainship, due respect for Andrei Vasilevskiy, and more in this week's 31 Thoughts.