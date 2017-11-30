Thursday’s Dump & Chase: Hello Freddy, My Old Friend

In today’s links, we check in on an acquaintance from the Cup Final who makes his home in Milwaukee nowadays.

Nashville Predators News

Predators' Freddy Gaudreau handles uncertainty with maturity | The Tennesseean

A nice piece by Adam Vingan on everyone's favorite Cup Final sensation.

Watson, Power Play Help Lead Preds to Win Over Blackhawks | NHL.com

I'm sure none of you missed this, but wins over Chicago are always extra sweet.

Central Division Roundup

NHL Power Rankings: Chicago Blackhawks Matching Expectations | Blackhawk Up

It should be an expectation that Chicago loses to Nashville. Muahaha. Also, Chicago at #13 and the Preds at #5 on a Blackhawks site-generated power ranking is tasty.

Four lessons the Minnesota Wild must learn from their offseason | Hockey Wilderness

A good breakdown of the mistakes made that Wild management and fans should learn from by our friends over at Hockey Wilderness.

Berglund's return brings stability to Blues' lines | STL Today

Just what you want to hear from your division rival in first place. Ah well. We can, have, and will handle them.

Winnipeg Jets, goaltending, and the playoffs | Arctic Ice Hockey

It's no news to Preds fans that the Jets are in second in the division, but it's been uncharacteristically good goaltending that has gotten them to this point. Only time will tell if that can continue, but right now it looks like the Preds could be jockeying for position with the Jets all season.

Across the Hockeyverse

Rink worker tells Connor McDavid he wears wrong skate size | Sportsnet.ca

I mean, Jesus didn't even WEAR hockey skates, so....

Penguins donate 2017 Stanley Cup ring | NHL.com

But does the Hockey Hall of Fame have the guts to tell the Pens that their win was made hollow by refereeing controversy and previous injuries to vital Preds?