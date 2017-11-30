Thursday’s FTB: A game with Oil but no Cam
It’s the second game of the road trip, and the Leafs may be getting Laurent Brossoit. Have fun boys!
The Leafs usually have bad luck on these West Coast swings, don't they? Not only did they beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, but it looks like Cam Talbot will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.
Cam Talbot has an upper-body injury and may be unable to play tomorrow vs. Toronto.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 29, 2017
In other news, Connor McDavid continues to acknowledge Auston Matthews’s God Factor.
McDavid on what Matthews goes through in Toronto: "I try not to pay attention to the media stuff, but you never really hear anything bad about him or him saying anything wrong. He has one of the best shots in the league in terms of how fast he can get it off. A special player."— Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) November 29, 2017
Use that and these reads to brighten up your day.
Happy Thursday. Keep on Be-Leafing!
