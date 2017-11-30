Thursday’s FTB: A game with Oil but no Cam

It’s the second game of the road trip, and the Leafs may be getting Laurent Brossoit. Have fun boys!

The Leafs usually have bad luck on these West Coast swings, don't they? Not only did they beat the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, but it looks like Cam Talbot will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Cam Talbot has an upper-body injury and may be unable to play tomorrow vs. Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 29, 2017

In other news, Connor McDavid continues to acknowledge Auston Matthews’s God Factor.

McDavid on what Matthews goes through in Toronto: "I try not to pay attention to the media stuff, but you never really hear anything bad about him or him saying anything wrong. He has one of the best shots in the league in terms of how fast he can get it off. A special player." — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) November 29, 2017

Use that and these reads to brighten up your day.

In Case You Missed It

Women’s Hockey Wednesday: Croatia returns to the Worlds stage - Pension Plan Puppets

World championship tournaments in women's hockey are getting ready to take place, and Croatia is looking to make an impact after being pulled from contention the year before.

Coach Carrick - Pension Plan Puppets

Have you ever heard a Connor Carrick interview? They have more meat to them than your average everyday player, almost coach-like.

Maple Leafs by the Numbers: #18 Ihnačák, McKenny, or Pappin? - Pension Plan Puppets

Elseldo's latest sweater countdown reminds us that sometimes scoring a goal in your home opener may not be enough to stay in the NHL.

Around the Hockey World

Carolina Hurricanes sale update: Chuck Greenberg reportedly out, Thomas Dundon shows interest - Canes Country

A new arc in the "Carolina Hurricanes look for a new owner," saga

Santini Is Officially a Problem, What Can the Devils Do About It? - All About The Jersey

Things have been going well for the New Jersey Devils. They're third in the Metropolitan Division, have Nico Hischier as their top line center, and Steve Santini has been..uh..yeah what's his deal?

It came at the expense of the Leafs losing, but this is a fantastic story.

Auston Matthews held without a shot for the 1st time in 104 career games - SBNation.com

The end of an era.

Timothy Liljegren starting to feel at home in Toronto - Sportsnet.ca

To quote Captain Hook in Stephen Spielberg's 1991 film Hook, you are home

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby says winning the Cup gets harder every year | National Post

Back-to-back Stanley Cups are hard enough in this era, imagine adding a third.

Happy Thursday. Keep on Be-Leafing!