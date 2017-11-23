Thursday’s FTB: The Babcock blender gets the Leafs to a loss in the skills competition
How many times is a call on Auston Matthews going to cost the Leafs a win?
It’s never a dull moment in Leafs-land, especially when Mike Babcock starts the game with some of the greatest line-juggling all season.
Mike Babcock pic.twitter.com/53BrvmSu2h— Flintor (@TheFlintor) November 23, 2017
As much as we all chuckled at them, they seemed to work for the most part. Unfortunately, the Leafs fell at the hands of a slow start, a missed call on Auston Matthews, and the skills competition.
Maple Leafs throw the kitchen sink at Roberto Luongo, lose 2-1 to Florida in a shootout - Pension Plan Puppets
Nazem Kadri marks new career-best point streak with game-tying goal.
