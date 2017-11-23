Thursday’s FTB: The Babcock blender gets the Leafs to a loss in the skills competition

How many times is a call on Auston Matthews going to cost the Leafs a win?

It’s never a dull moment in Leafs-land, especially when Mike Babcock starts the game with some of the greatest line-juggling all season.

As much as we all chuckled at them, they seemed to work for the most part. Unfortunately, the Leafs fell at the hands of a slow start, a missed call on Auston Matthews, and the skills competition.

Maple Leafs throw the kitchen sink at Roberto Luongo, lose 2-1 to Florida in a shootout - Pension Plan Puppets

Nazem Kadri marks new career-best point streak with game-tying goal.

In Case You Missed It

Toronto Maple Leafs prospects: Jay Varady speaks to PPP about Rasanen - Pension Plan Puppets

We all want Rasanen to work out well for the Leafs considering his skill and most importantly his size. If that happens, we may have to be a little kinder to Dion Phaneuf in the future. Elseldo spoke to the Kingston Frotenacs head coach on what makes him an effective defenceman on the latest prospect report.

CWHL recap: Markham Thunder lose 4-2 to Kunlun Red Star - Pension Plan Puppets

Nafio recaps a pair of games from the CWHL over the weekend. Where a goaltender stood on her head, and a team was shutout. Unfortunately, it was Toronto.

Maple Leafs 2017 first quarter report: Shooting their way to glory - Pension Plan Puppets

Sometimes the eye-test isn't enough as Katya looks at the stats and lets us know why the Leafs are such a great team. They've scored a lot of goals so far this season, can they keep it up?

Women’s Hockey Wednesday: Too early to talk about CWHL prospects? - Pension Plan Puppets

There are a lot of future female players in different leagues who could make it to the CWHL soon.

Maple Leafs by the numbers: #25 Peter Zezel - Pension Plan Puppets

We've hit the mid-20's in the Leafs sweater countdown. I wonder if all the 25's chewed on green mouth guards as well?

Around the Hockey World

Sabres unveil 2018 Winter Classic uniform

We know what the Sens and Habs will be wearing at the NHL 100 Classic, here's what the Sabres will be wearing for the Winter Classic on January 1st

Nazem Kadri has become quite a bargain for Maple Leafs - Sportsnet.ca

Remember when there was a lot of outrage among the fanbase when we learned Kadri would be making $4.5 million per year? Looks pretty good now, doesn't it

With all the things refs do on the ice, the least the league could do is hook em’ up with some decent equipment:

How beating Toronto & Montreal could show the turning point in Arizona’s season - Five For Howling

A TSN turning point even?

Happy Thursday. Keep on Be-Leafing!