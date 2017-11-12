Tickets for Turkeys 2017

Buy a ticket to an upcoming Canes game, and help feed the community this Thanksgiving. Win-win.

For the third straight season, the Hurricanes are offering a ticket promotion that not only benefits fans but also families in need across the Triangle. Tickets for Turkeys offers big ticket discounts to two upcoming home games on the holiday calendar, and a portion of each ticket sold will be applied toward the purchase of turkeys to be provided to local nonprofit organizations.

Grab your tickets now to watch the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators on Nov. 26, or Bobby Lu and the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 2. Great seat locations are available for center ice, club, and upper level. There is no minimum ticket purchase. If you already have tickets yourself, introduce a friend to the game or give the gift of a ticket donation.

Last year 650 turkeys were delivered to local communities and those affected by Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, NC.

The program runs through Friday, Nov. 24. All the details on how to purchase can be found below, and click here to purchase tickets.

Enjoy Hurricanes Hockey live and in person, and help feed the community this Thanksgiving.