Timo Meier fined for incident involving Del Zotto

No suspension, but Timo is fined the maximum amount allowed.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced today that Timo Meier will be issued a fine of $2,403.67 following an incident last night involving Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

The play in question occurred late into the third period, after Del Zotto hit Meier, and taking offense to that, Meier elbowed Del Zotto, drawing a crowd near the visitors’ tunnel. Meier was immediately given a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

It’s difficult to distinguish whether the play was correctly called as elbowing, when it looks as though Meier hit Del Zotto with the butt-end of his stick, as discussed by the Hockey Night in Canada panel.

The $2,403.67 fine is the maximum amount allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which states that a player can be fined up to 50% of one day’s salary (determined on a per day basis for first-time offenders, and per game basis for repeat offenders). The forfeited salary will go into the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.