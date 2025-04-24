A pair of teams with 2-0 leads take to the road Thursday as the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with a four-game slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets, who won both of their home games, attempt to put strangleholds on their series when they visit the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues, respectively, for Game 3 showdowns.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their matchup, which is even at 1-1. And the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers face off against the Lightning in Tampa Bay for Game 2 of the "Battle of Florida" after cruising to victory in the series opener.

Toronto dominated Ottawa 6-2 in Game 1 of the "Battle of Ontario" but squandered a two-goal lead in the second game before Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime for a 3-2 triumph. John Tavares and defenseman Morgan Rielly scored in each of the first two contests for the Maple Leafs, who dropped a 2-1 decision in their only regular-season visit to Canada's capital.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Blues in the opener of their Western Conference series and escaped Game 2 with a 2-1 triumph. After scoring eight game-winning goals during the regular season, Kyle Connor has recorded both in this matchup for Winnipeg, which won both of its contests at Enterprise Center in 2024-25.

Minnesota bounced back from a 4-2 loss in the series opener with a 5-2 victory in Game 2. Matt Boldy followed a two-goal performance in the first game with the first tally of Tuesday's contest and Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Wild, who have lost five straight home meetings with the Golden Knights, including both this past regular season.

Despite registering only 17 shots in Game 1 against the Lightning, the Panthers went 3-for-3 on the power play and rolled to a 6-2 victory. Captain Matthew Tkachuk was in Florida's lineup for the first time since Feb. 8 and made his presence felt, scoring a pair of man-advantage goals and assisting on another.

After five best bets connected for a goal over the previous three days, here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for an anytime goal scorer on Thursday.

Best bets



Sam Reinhart, Panthers (+225, bet365)

Reinhart may have finished with 18 fewer goals in 2024-25 than the career high he had the previous season, but he still led Florida with 39. The 29-year-old skater scored twice against the New York Rangers in his final regular-season contest and also netted a tally in the Panthers' Game 1 win. That goal gave him three in four overall meetings versus the Lightning this campaign, and he also converted three times in Florida's five-game triumph over Tampa Bay in the first round last postseason. Reinhart has 23 goals in 44 career contests against the Lightning, including playoffs, and 22 in 56 overall postseason games.

Brayden Point, Lightning (+160, DraftKings)

There weren't many bright spots for Tampa Bay in the series opener, but Point was one of them. The 29-year-old, who finished sixth in the NHL in 2024-25 with 42 goals, netted one of the Lightning's two tallies in the embarrassing defeat. Point scored three times in four with the Panthers during the regular season and has seven goals in 12 career playoff games against Florida. Overall, he has netted 43 tallies in 88 postseason contests.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs (+220, FanDuel)

Nylander led Toronto and was second in the league this season with a career-high 45 goals, marking the third consecutive campaign he reached the 40-goal plateau. The 28-year-old son of former NHL forward Michael Nylander, he scored just once in his final six regular-season contests but tallied in the Game 1 triumph over Ottawa, giving him 21 goals in 56 career postseason contests. That goal came on the power play, where he converted 12 times in 2024-25 to grab a share of the team lead, so he will be a major threat if and when the Senators find themselves in the penalty box.

Matt Boldy, Wild (+210, FanDuel)

Boldy fell four goals shy of his career high in 2024-25 but still led Minnesota with 27. The 24-year-old has been an offensive force for the Wild in this series thus far, netting both of the team's tallies in the opener and kicking off the scoring in the Game 2 victory. That made Boldy responsible for four straight goals for Minnesota, as he also scored the overtime winner against the Anaheim Ducks in the club's regular-season finale. Only three other players have managed to tally for the Wild in the series thus far, so it's reasonable to think Boldy will have his opportunities on Thursday.

