The reigning champion Florida Panthers attempt to even their Eastern Conference second-round series at two wins apiece when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Sunday. In a Western Conference matchup, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets visit the Dallas Stars for Game 3 with the series even at 1-1.

Things weren't looking good for Florida on Friday as John Tavares scored his second goal of the game early in the second period to give the Maple Leafs, who won the first two games of the series at home, a 3-1 lead. But the Panthers netted three consecutive tallies later in the session and, after Toronto scored midway through the third to knot the contest, Brad Marchand converted at 15:27 of overtime and the Panthers avoided being pushed to the brink of elimination.

Dallas drew first blood against Winnipeg on the strength of Mikko Rantanen's second straight hat trick, but the Jets were able to shut down the Finnish right wing - and the rest of the Stars - as Nikolaj Ehlers recorded two goals and an assist and Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves in a 4-0 victory in Game 2. It was the fourth career postseason shutout and first since 2021 for Hellebuyck, who has allowed three goals or fewer in three straight contests after surrendering at least five in three of his previous four outings.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Sunday's playoff games.

Best bets



Mark Scheifele, Jets: 1+ assist (+124, FanDuel)

After missing the last two games of Winnipeg's first-round series against the St. Louis Blues due to injury, Scheifele was involved offensively in each of the first two contests of this matchup. The 32-year-old center scored a goal in the opener and set one up in Game 2. Scheifele notched 48 assists during the regular season, his highest total since recording a career-high 50 in 2016-17, and has registered five in seven games this postseason. Look for him to get another in Game 3.

Jason Robertson, Stars: 1+ assist (+200, FanDuel)

Robertson missed Dallas' first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury and did not record a point in the first two games of this matchup. But the 25-year-old left wing reached the 80-point mark in 2024-25 for the third consecutive season and was second on the Stars with 45 assists. Robertson hit double figures in assists in each of the last two postseasons, registering 11 in 2023 and 10 in last year's playoffs. With much of the Winnipeg's attention being on the red-hot Rantanen, who has notched a point on each of Dallas' last 12 tallies, I like Robertson to get involved and set up a goal on Sunday.

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs: Anytime goal scorer (+160, BetMGM)

Since scoring five goals in Toronto's first-round victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023, Matthews has recorded just three in his last 19 playoff games. The three-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner has yet to tally in eight career postseason contests against the Panthers. The drought has to end at some point, and Game 4 is as good a time as any for Matthews to break through.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs: 1+ assist (+118, FanDuel)

Nylander scored five goals over a three-game span before notching a pair of assists in Game 3 on Friday. The 29-year-old right wing is tied for fourth in the NHL with a postseason career-high nine assists, registering at least one in seven of his nine contests. He has picked up four over his last four games and likely will be involved in Toronto's offense again on Sunday.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions for every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with expert picks, only at SportsLine!