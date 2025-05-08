The home teams look to even their series at one win apiece when the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs resume Thursday. The Washington Capitals, who are the top seed in the Eastern Conference, host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of their matchup, while the Vegas Golden Knights face the visiting Edmonton Oilers in the second contest of their Western Conference showdown.

Washington, which won all three of its home games against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round, squandered a third-period lead and dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to the Hurricanes at Capital One Arena in the opener of their second-round series. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin scored the winning goal at 3:06 of the extra session for the Hurricanes, who have gone to overtime in three of their last four contests.

The Golden Knights fell to 2-2 at T-Mobile Arena this postseason with a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. Captain Mark Stone gave Vegas a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals less than 10 minutes into the game, but the Oilers halved the deficit late in the first period and scored three times in the third to draw first blood in the series.

Edmonton has won five consecutive games after losing the first two contests of its first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. The reigning Western Conference champion trailed in each of those five games and entered the third period either behind or tied in four of them.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Thursday's playoff games.

Best bets



Alex Ovechkin, Capitals: Anytime goal scorer (+165, bet365)

The NHL's new all-time goal-scoring leader in the regular season, Ovechkin failed to convert in the series opener. He hasn't gone back-to-back games without a goal since March 11-13 and has done so only twice since late January. Ovechkin's next goal will be the 77th of his postseason career, which will move him past the legendary Mario Lemieux for 12th place on the all-time playoff list. The 39-year-old Russian superstar scored twice in three meetings with Carolina in 2024-25 and netted four tallies during their seven-game postseason matchup in 2019.

Dylan Strome, Capitals: 1+ assist (+100, FanDuel)

Strome set a career high in 2024-25 with 53 assists and notched at least one in four of Washington's five first-round games against Montreal. The 28-year-old center is tied for sixth in the NHL with seven assists this postseason after amassing only two over his first 13 career playoff contests. Strome recorded a pair of assists in four meetings with the Hurricanes in 2024-25 and has 11 in 22 career regular-season games versus Carolina.

Connor McDavid, Oilers: Anytime goal scorer (+165, bet365)

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner notched a pair of assists against the Golden Knights in Game 1 for his fourth multi-point performance in seven contests this postseason. But his goal-scoring drought reached four games after he netted five tallies over seven playoff games dating back to last year's Stanley Cup Final. The 2023 Maurice Richard Trophy winner, McDavid scored five times in Edmonton's six-game loss to Vegas in the second round that year and is due to record another one after setting up six over his last four contests.

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers: 2+ points (+122, FanDuel)

Draisaitl is tied for fourth in the NHL with 12 points in seven games this postseason. The 29-year-old German posted his fourth multi-point performance in the series opener, scoring one goal and setting up another. Draisaitl has recorded multiple points in 36 of his 81 career playoff games and has accomplished the feat in three of his seven contests against the Golden Knights.

