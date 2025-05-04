A matchup against the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is on the line when the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Sunday in Game 7 of their first-round series. The home team won each of the first six games of the series, with St. Louis forcing the decisive contest with a 5-2 triumph at Enterprise Center on Friday.

Alexey Toropchenko and defenseman Philip Broberg each recorded a goal and an assist in Game 6 as the Blues chased Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck from the crease for the third time in the series. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina for the second time in his career last season, yielded at least five goals in each of the three contests in St. Louis but a total of seven in the Jets' three games at home.

The Blues are 5-6 all-time in Game 7s but have won four straight, a streak that began against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2016 postseason. Winnipeg, which will be without Mark Scheifele (undisclosed) for the second consecutive game, won the only previous Game 7 in franchise history as it defeated the Nashville Predators 5-1 on the road in the second round in 2018.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Sunday's Game 7.

Best bets



Kyle Connor, Jets - anytime goal scorer (+155, bet365)

After scoring 41 goals during the regular season to lead the Jets and reach the 40-goal plateau for the second time in his career, Connor has been an offensive force in the playoffs. The 28-year-old left wing tallied in four of the first six games of the series and is tied for sixth in the NHL this postseason. Dating back to last year's first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche, Connor has converted in five of his last seven playoff contests.

Pavel Buchnevich, Blues - 1+ assist (+168, FanDuel)

Buchnevich was kept off the scoresheet in the last two games after contributing offensively in each of the first four contests of the series. In addition to registering his first career postseason hat trick in Game 3, the 30-year-old Russian left wing began these playoffs with a four-game assist streak. Dating back to last year, Buchnevich recorded at least one assist in eight of nine postseason contests prior to his current drought, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him set up a goal on Sunday.

Cam Fowler, Blues - 1+ assist (+142, FanDuel)

Fowler entered the series with 27 assists in 62 career playoff games. The 33-year-old defenseman registered eight over the first six games against Winnipeg and trails Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid by one for the postseason lead. Fowler set up at least one goal in each of the first five contests in the series, including all three at Canada Life Centre, and has racked up 15 assists over his last 19 playoff games.

