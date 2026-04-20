The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs resume with four games on Monday, including the opener of the first-round series between the Anaheim Ducks and two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, three teams look to take 2-0 leads in the opening round.

One of those clubs is the Philadelphia Flyers, who visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for Game 2 of the "Battle of Pennsylvania." Philadelphia drew first blood with a 3-2 triumph in the opener on Saturday as defenseman Travis Sanheim snapped a tie midway through the third period and 19-year-old right wing Porter Martone added much-needed insurance with 2:37 remaining.

In another Eastern Conference contest, the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators for Game 2 of their series. Carolina won the opener 2-0 as Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each recorded a goal and an assist while Frederik Andersen turned aside all 22 shots he faced.

The host Dallas Stars attempt to even their Western Conference matchup against the Minnesota Wild after being trounced 6-1 in Game 1. And the Ducks make their first playoff appearance since 2018 when they visit the Oilers, who reached the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two years.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Monday's NHL Playoff games.

Best bets



Porter Martone, Flyers - Over 0.5 points (+110, BetMGM)

Signed by Philadelphia on Mar. 29, Martone has made quite a splash to begin his NHL career. The Michigan State product appeared in nine regular-season games and collected 10 points (four goals, six assists), landing on the scoresheet in each of his final six outings. He then came up huge in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as he tallied late in the third period of Game 1 against the Penguins to give the Flyers breathing room they ultimately needed.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Hurricanes - 1+ points (+105, DraftKings)

Gostisbehere was kept off the scoresheet in the Hurricanes' triumph over Ottawa in the series opener, but he led Carolina defensemen in scoring during the regular season with 50 points and was a key member of the team's power-play unit. The 33-year-old was fourth on the Hurricanes last postseason with nine points in 15 games and only went back-to-back contests without a point once.

Matt Boldy, Wild - 1+ points (-166, FanDuel)

Boldy was one of four players to collect three points for Minnesota in Game 1 against the Stars as he scored two goals and set up another. It was the 25-year-old left wing's fifth multi-point performance in seven games dating back to the regular season. Boldy has notched at least one point in five of his last six playoff contests and has collected 14 in 19 career postseason games.