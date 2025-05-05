The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins when the defending champions Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto Monday for Game 1 of their series. Toronto advanced to the second round for just the second time in 20 seasons by winning the "Battle of Ontario" against the Ottawa Senators in six games, while Florida triumphed over the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the "Battle of Florida."

The Panthers won three of the four regular-season meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals, outscoring the division-winning Maple Leafs 13-7. Florida also was victorious in its only previous playoff series against Toronto, defeating the Leafs in five games in the second round of the 2023 postseason.

Sam Bennett led Florida with three goals in the season series and tied Sam Reinhart for first on the team with five points. John Tavares netted three tallies for Toronto and Mitch Marner also notched three points.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Monday's series opener.

Best bets



Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers - anytime goal scorer (+230, bet365)

Tkachuk did not practice Sunday but will be in the lineup for Game 1 against Toronto. The 27-year-old left wing immediately made his presence felt in the first-round series against Tampa Bay, scoring two goals and setting up another in Game 1 after missing two months with a lower-body injury suffered in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tkachuk also tallied in Game 3 of the first round and will be eager to make an early statement against the Maple Leafs.

Morgan Rielly, Maple Leafs - 1+ assist (+190, DraftKings)

Rielly notched just one assist against the Senators in the opening round after registering at least three in each of his previous four postsason series. The 31-year-old defenseman was a factor offensively versus the Panthers in the regular season, setting up three of the Maple Leafs' seven goals. Rielly also recorded an assist in three of the four games against Florida in their second-round matchup two years ago.

Brad Marchand, Panthers - Over 0.5 assists (+240, BetMGM)

Marchand is facing Toronto in the playoffs for the first time as a Panther, but he certainly is no stranger to the Maple Leafs in the postseason. While with the Boston Bruins, the 36-year-old center was involved in four seven-game series with Toronto and racked up 19 assists over 28 contests. Marchand notched four assists in six meetings with the Leafs in 2024-25 and registered four in Florida's first-round matchup against Tampa Bay.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's predictions for every game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with expert picks, only at SportsLine!