The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday with one contest in each conference. The reigning champion Florida Panthers attempt to even their Eastern Conference series at one win apiece when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets host the Dallas Stars in the opener of their Western Conference matchup.

Toronto carried a three-goal lead into the third period of Game 1 Monday and managed to hold on for a 5-4 victory. However, the Maple Leafs lost starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz to an apparent head injury in the triumph and will go with Joseph Woll as they look to take a 2-0 series lead.

Winnipeg and Dallas both staged amazing third-period comebacks in the seventh game of their respective first-round series. Trailing by a pair of goals, the Jets scored twice in the final 1:56 of the session -tying the contest with 2.2 seconds remaining - before captain Adam Lowry converted at 16:10 of the second overtime to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-3.

A day earlier, Dallas netted four unanswered tallies in the last 12:11 of the third to overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Mikko Rantanen, who began the season with Colorado before being traded twice, scored three of the Stars' goals and set up the other.

The Jets won three of the four regular-season meetings with Dallas in 2024-25, outscoring the Stars 13-5 in the process.

Here are some players with value to consider when making prop bets for Wednesday's playoff games.

Best bets



Sam Reinhart anytime goal scorer (+180, FanDuel)

After registering a goal and an assist in Florida's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Reinhart has tallied just once in his last five games. Facing Woll instead of former Panthers teammate Stolarz could help him break out of his mini-funk. The 29-year-old Reinhart has had some success against the Maple Leafs, scoring twice in four meetings this past season and two times in Florida's five-game victory over Toronto in the second round of the 2023 playoffs.

William Nylander 1+ assist (+124, FanDuel)

Yes, Nylander enters Wednesday having posted back-to-back two-goal performances. But the 29-year-old right wing has been even more adept at setting up tallies this postseason. Nylander has notched at least one assist in six of Toronto's seven games and is among the league playoff leaders with seven, eclipsing the previous career high of six he set in 2023.

Mikko Rantanen 2+ points (+260, BetMGM)

Rantanen got off to a slow start in Dallas' first-round series against Colorado, registering just one assist over the first four games. The 28-year-old Finnish right wing has been an unstoppable force since, finishing the matchup with a three-game points streak during which he collected five goals and six assists. Rantanen notched at least three points in each of those contests and also posted three multi-point performances against the Jets last postseason while with the Avalanche. Considering the way Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck has been playing for Winnipeg, it makes sense to ride Rantanen while he's hot.

Neal Pionk Over 0.5 assists (+155, BetMGM)

Pionk was a big contributor for Winnipeg during its first-round loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 playoffs, recording seven assists in five games. The 29-year-old defenseman notched just one in five contests against Colorado last postseason and set up only one goal over the first six games of the Jets' first-round series against the Blues. Pionk amassed three assists in Game 7 and registered two in three regular-season meetings with the Stars, so he is a solid bet to be involved offensively in Wednesday's opener.

