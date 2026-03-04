The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since late January. They now collide with an opponent that has been on a similar run.

Charlotte (31-31) seeks its sixth consecutive victory when it visits TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics (41-20) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Hornets were 12 games under .500 when they entered their matchup against Orlando on Jan. 22, but they trounced the Magic 124-97 to begin a nine-game winning streak and are on a 15-3 run as they enter their showdown with Boston.

The Celtics have been on fire as well, winning 12 of their last 14 contests and going 17-5 since suffering back-to-back losses on Jan. 10 and 12. Boston cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 108-81 on Monday without leading scorer Jaylen Brown (29 ppg), who sat out due to an illness but is expected to be in the lineup against Charlotte.

Five other games are on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including a clash between the Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) and Memphis Grizzlies (23-37) at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Trail Blazers won a pair of home meetings with the Grizzlies last month but suffered a 119-96 loss in their first visit to Memphis this season.

The NHL has five games on its slate, one of which has the Anaheim Ducks (33-24-3) hosting the New York Islanders (35-21-5) at 10 p.m. ET in a battle between two hot teams at the Honda Center. The Ducks won five straight games and 12 of 14 before falling to the league-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Islanders have posted five consecutive victories and have won eight of their past 10 games.

Wednesday's busy college basketball schedule features an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown between No. 22 Miami (23-6) and SMU (19-10) at 7 p.m. ET at the Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas. The Hurricanes have recorded back-to-back wins since dropping an 86-83 decision to then-No. 14 Virginia on Feb. 21, while the Mustangs have lost their last two contests after having won four of five.

The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites against the Hornets in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Trail Blazers are 9.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies. The Islanders are -111 on the money line versus the Ducks and SMU is a 1.5-point favorite against Miami.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Mar. 4. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Hornets at Celtics

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 213.5 (-111)

The Celtics and Hornets are two of the top 10 defensive teams in the NBA, with Boston ranking first with an average of 107.0 points allowed and Charlotte 10th at 112.7. But the Hornets are 11th in the league in scoring at 116.1 points per game and have scored at least 117 four times during their current five-game winning streak. The Celtics are averaging 114.9 points and have cooled off since exploding for 148 against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday, but their offense may feel rejuvenated in this matchup as Jaylen Brown (illness) is expected to return after a one-game absence. As a result, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe points will be at a premium as the Over hits in 68% of its simulations.

Trail Blazers at Grizzlies

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Grizzlies +9.5 (-114) | Expert: Donovan Clingan Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds (-118, Mike Barner)

The Grizzlies are 2-1 in their last three games, with the loss being Tuesday's seven-point setback against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Portland has lost both of its last two contests by double digits. Memphis dropped its last two meetings with the Trail Blazers after posting a 23-point victory in their first matchup of the season, but the most recent defeat was by only seven points. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Grizzlies will keep this showdown close as well, as its simulations have them covering the spread 68% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (55-28, +2218 on his last 83 NBA player prop picks) expects Donovan Clingan to be a big contributor for the Trail Blazers as the 22-year-old center has averaged 14.9 points and 13.3 rebounds over his last 11 games and combined for 30 and 39 in his last two outings against Memphis.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Islanders at Ducks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Anaheim | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ducks -109

The Ducks are 20-9-1 at home this season and have won eight straight in their own building, including the first five of their nine-game homestand before losing to the Avalanche on Tuesday. The Islanders have won five in a row but are beginning a four-game road trip, and Anaheim will be eager to both bounce back from the setback against Colorado and avenge its 5-2 loss at New York in December. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees, as the Ducks emerge victorious in 68% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

No. 22 Miami at SMU

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: University Park, Texas | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: SMU -1.5 (-110) | Expert: Miami +2.5 (-112, Chip Patterson)

The Mustangs are just 2-4 against ranked opponents this season, but they posted a 95-85 victory against then-No. 21 Louisville in their last such contest. SMU is 3-0 all-time against Miami and will be looking to end the home portion of its 2025-26 schedule on a high note. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Mustangs will do just that, as its simulations have the Mustangs covering the spread 78% of the time. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson (6-2, +380 on his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Miami) disagrees, as SMU's lack of defensive resistance in its last two outings -- road losses to Cal and Stanford -- has him thinking the Hurricanes will get the cover.