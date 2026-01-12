The NFL's Wild Card Weekend has been historically bonkers.

So far, there have been 12 fourth-quarter lead changes, the most in a single postseason all-time. There have been four game-winning touchdowns in the final three minutes, also the most in a single postseason all-time. And there have been four comeback wins in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, which — you guessed it — is the most in a single postseason all-time.

And there are still eight more playoff games to play.

The wild Wild Card Weekend concludes on Monday night when the NFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers and the streaking Houston Texans collide at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers (10-7) slipped into the playoffs when Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a potential game-winning 44-yard field goal last week, handing the division title to the Black and Gold. Meanwhile, the Texans (12-5) have ridden the best defense in the NFL to a league-best nine straight wins. Monday's winner will advance to the Divisional Round and a matchup against the New England Patriots (15-3).

Houston is a 3-point favorite over Pittsburgh on Monday.

While Texans vs. Steelers is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes six NBA games, a full college basketball schedule and a nine-game NHL slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Jan. 12. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Texans at Steelers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Steelers +133 | Expert: Steelers +3 (Larry Hartstein)

The Texans' pass-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter (15 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (12) are the first teammates to each have 10-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons since Jerry Hughes and Mario Williams did so for the 2013-14 Bills. Behind Hunter and Anderson, Houston led the NFL in total defense (277.2) and ranked second in scoring defense (17.4) during the regular season. However, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has struggled on the road this season, completing just 60.9% of his passes, with nine touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 81.3 passer rating (versus 69.1%, 10 touchdowns, one interception and a 107.4 rating at home). "I'm expecting a game that goes down to the wire and love grabbing a full field goal with the home dog," Hartstein says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says there's a 49.0% chance the Steelers win and assigns a B grade to the Pittsburgh money line (+133).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at Pacers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 225.5 | Expert: Payton Pritchard Over 22.5 total points -109 (Mike Barner)

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown made headlines after Saturday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs when he went on an expletive-laden rant against the officials, who awarded Boston just four free throw attempts in the game. Brown is making news today for another reason: He's listed as doubtful against the Pacers because of lower back spasms. He has missed just two games this season. Barner notes that, in the two games that Brown missed, Pritchard scored 20 points on 21 shot attempts and 33 points on 24 shot attempts. "The potential for Pritchard to attempt around 20 shots against a Pacers team that ranks 20th in the league in defensive rating makes this Over appealing," Barner says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 65.9% the teams combine for 226 points or more and gives a B grade to Over 225.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Navy at American

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: American +2.5 | Expert: Navy -115 (Bruce Marshall)

The Navy Midshipmen can earn just their third 5-0 start in Patriot League play when they take on the high-scoring American Eagles at Bender Arena. The Midshipmen (12-5, 4-0 in Patriot) can also secure their best 18-game start to a season since 2020-21. Navy leads the league in scoring defense (63.5 points per game), while the Eagles (9-8, 2-2) lead the Patriot in scoring offense (77.4). Marshall notes that the Midshipmen will be motivated to avenge their loss to American in last season's Patriot League title game, which kept them out of the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 60.0% chance the Eagles cover and assigns a B grade to American +2.5.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Kraken at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: NHL Net | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6

The struggling New York Rangers will try to stop their three-game losing streak when fhey square off against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers (20-20-6) have just 46 points; just two teams in the Eastern Conference have fewer. New York has scored just 120 goals this season, the second-fewest in the East. Meanwhile, the Kraken (20-15-8), with 48 points, currently own the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. They have been playing well recently, having lost only once in regulation in their last 11 games (8-1-2). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 64.4% chance the teams combine for five goals or fewer and gives a strong A grade to Under 6 total goals.