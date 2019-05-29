Today's Top Picks: Blues-Bruins in Game 2, two MLB best bets and what the Rockets face next

It's truly amazing how the Golden State Warriors don't just beat teams in the playoffs, they destroy organizations. Their latest victim appears to be the Houston Rockets, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the team is open for business. Not only are the Rockets listening to offers on Chris Paul and Clint Capela, but they'll even consider moving James Harden if the offer is good enough.

While it's safe to assume Harden isn't going anywhere, I have to believe this is all Houston's way of trying to get out from under Chris Paul's contract. And good luck to them with that.

I think Chris Paul is great, and he's one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The way he's treated by some due to his lack of playoff success has never seemed fair to me because nearly every team he's ever been on isn't in position to even lose those playoff series if they don't have him. He's also been a player that recognized his weaknesses as a young player and did everything in his power to improve upon them. For the most part, he has done just that.

But who wants to give up assets for the right to pay Chris Paul roughly $124.1 million over the next three seasons? He just turned 34 and has only played in an average of 59 games during the last three regular seasons. His numbers also took a dip in nearly every major category this season.

In order to move Paul, the Rockets would have to take on bad contracts in return. The kind of moves you make when you're rebuilding, not when you're still trying to win with James Harden. So if the reports of a rift between Harden and Paul are accurate, they better figure out a way to deal with it and move on, because odds are they'll both be playing together for at least another season.

And speaking of odds, all odds for tonight's picks are via Westgate.

1. Blues at Bruins: Under 5.5

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final featured six goals as the Bruins fought back from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2. I'm not expecting as many goals to be scored in tonight's contest. First of all, both of these teams have shown to be two of the better defensive teams in the NHL this season, and it's a big reason each has gotten this far. Secondly, the under has typically been a smart bet in Stanley Cup Final games. With so much on the line, teams play tighter, and refs call fewer penalties at this point. It leads to lower-scoring games. I think tonight's affair will be one of them.

2. Giants at Marlins: Marlins +102

Chip gave you the Marlins as a favorite last night, and they came through for you, winning 11-3. Tonight the Marlins are home dogs against the same Giants team, and I'm telling you to take them again. Yes, Madison Bumgarner is pitching for the Giants, and he's a future Hall of Famer, but this Giants team is nearly as awful as the Marlins are, and the Marlins have been the better team as of late. You shouldn't trust a team this bad as a road favorite no matter who it's playing, or who is starting for it.

3. Cubs at Astros: Under 9

These teams have combined for 26 runs in the first two games of this series, so taking the under might seem rash, but believe me when I say it's the smarter play. The Cubs will likely still be without Kris Bryant, while the Astros won't have George Springer, Jose Altuve or Carlos Correa in the lineup tonight. The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound, while Houston sends out Wade Miley, Neither will overpower anybody, but both have done an excellent job of limiting fly balls and hard contact this season, so we're not likely to see as many balls flying out of the park tonight as we have the last two nights.