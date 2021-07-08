Championships in sports are regarded as so precious and so difficult to come by that most players are not willing to risk sending a championship trophy to a watery grave. But with so many championships to his credit, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not nearly so inhibited with his. Or anyone else's, for that matter.

Months ago, after the Buccaneers prevailed in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady had a legendary outing at Tampa's Super Bowl parade that included the starting sight of him tossing the Lombardi Trophy to another boat, momentarily suspending the franchise's second Super Bowl trophy in midair over the Hillsborough River.

That toss -- as well as Brady seeming giddy and tipsy during the whole affair -- are still being talked about. And Lord Stanley's Cup, which is yet again coming to Tampa, is seemingly in trouble.

After the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row on Wednesday night, the official Stanley Cup Twitter account tagged Tom Brady in a tongue-in-cheek tweet that it is too heavy to be thrown.

Brady responded with a tongue-in-cheek statement of his own, claiming that the weight of the Stanley Cup is nothing a little alcohol can't fix.

For what it's worth, the Stanley Cup weighs in at 34.5 pounds, making it significantly heavier than the seven pound Lombardi Trophy. And even if Brady could throw it, it's likely too heavy for even the strongest of athletes to catch -- as the Stanley Cup Twitter account made a point to tell Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Lightning's Stanley Cup triumph continues an embarrassment of championship riches for Tampa, which has seen three championship triumphs between the Lightning and Buccaneers since last September. The Tampa Bay Rays have also come close to championship glory, as they won the AL Pennant in 2020 and played in last year's World Series before an eventual loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.